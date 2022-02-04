Maha: BJP leaders meet guv over issues related to development works in Aurangabad

Aurangabad, Feb 4 (PTI) A delegation of BJP workers from Aurangabad met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to present a memorandum claiming that the state government had not been implementing development works in the city.

BJP state general secretary Atul Save, former legislative Assembly chairman Haribhau Bagde and some local leaders met Koshyari in Aurangabad on Thursday.

The BJP, in its memorandum, alleged that though the previous government had sanctioned Rs 1,680 crore for a water pipeline scheme in the city, the present MVA government had not released any funds for the work.

The schemes of the Central government were also not being implemented in a proper manner in the region, it claimed.

The party further alleged that a land allotted in Mitimita for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana had also been given to the safari park project and no alternate plot had been provided.

The BJP urged the governor to intervene to ensure that these development schemes were implemented effectively.

Meanwhile, a delegation from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University also met the governor to inform him that the state government had been making changes in the State University Act and there was political interference in the education system. PTI AW ARU ARU

