Maha budget session in Mumbai from March 3; budget to be tabled on Mar 11

Mumbai, Feb 15 (PTI) The budget session of the Maharashtra legislature will be held in Mumbai between March 3 and March 25. The annual budget will be tabled on March 11, an official said on Tuesday.

Earlier, a discussion was held to host the budget session in Nagpur but due to the MLA hostel there being used as a COVID care centre the government has decided to hold it in Mumbai, which is the norm, the official added.

Traditionally, the winter session of the state legislature is held in Nagpur. However, in 2021, the city missed out on the session as Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had undergone surgery and was not fit to travel. That session was held in Mumbai. However, Opposition parties demanded that the budget session be held in Nagpur in 2022.

With the budget session set to be held in Mumbai, all the three sessions of the state legislature in the financial year 2021-22 are hosted in Mumbai unlike in the past.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis has alleged that the MVA government's anti-Vidarbha stance has surfaced, as it decided to hold the budget session in Mumbai instead of Nagpur.

Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis said, “The MVA government's anti-Vidarbha stance has surfaced when it decided to hold the budget session here in Mumbai. Earlier, it had assured that the session would be conducted in Nagpur city, but gave ridiculous excuses and changed the venue.” There were some indications of the venue being changed, when no tender was floated to start the preparations at Vidhan Bhavan in Nagpur, he claimed.

“We condemn the decision strongly. The people of Vidarbha were promised that the session will be held in Nagpur, but the same was not followed,” Fadnavis said. PTI ND NSK ARU ARU

