Maha Cabinet Expansion: CM Shinde Gets Urban Development; Fadnavis To Handle Home, Finance

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has been allocated the Urban Development portfolio while his deputy Devendra Fadnavis has got Home and Finance Ministry days after expanding the cabinet.

CM Eknath Shinde expanded his two-member ministry on Tuesday, 41 days after taking oath as the CM. He inducted 18 ministers - nine each from his rebel Shiv Sena group and the Bharatiya Janata Party. With this, the strength of the Maharashtra cabinet has now gone up to 20, less than half the maximum allowed strength of 43.

According to a statement from Chief Minister's Office, Fadnavis will also handle the Home and Finance and Planning ministry, and BJP's Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil will be the new Revenue minister.

CM Shinde will look after Urban Development. In the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, Shinde held the Public Works Department (public sector undertakings), Urban Development, and MSRDC.

Sudhir Mungantiwar has been given charge of Forestry, Cultural Affairs, and Fisheries, while the former BJP chief has got Higher Education, Textile industry and Parliamentary work department.

Shinde camp spokesperson Deepak Kesarkar is the new minister for school education, while Abdul Sattar has been given the Agriculture portfolio.

Dr Vijaykumar Gavit has been assigned tribal development while Girish Mahajan has got Village Development and Panchayati Raj, Medical Education, Sports and Youth Welfare.