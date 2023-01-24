Maha CM Eknath Shinde Pays Tribute To Balasaheb Thackeray; Recalls Lessons Learnt From Him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, on January 23, gave a heartfelt tribute to Balasaheb Thackeray on his birth anniversary and reiterated the Shiv Sena founder's ideology that he staunchly followed and valued. Speaking at Balasaheb's portrait unveiling in the Legislative Assembly building in Mumbai, CM Shinde said that everyone who follows his teachings must be proud.

"Today, we are all present here. It is a very important day for us. Balasaheb used to say, if you have self confidence, then nothing can stop you. The traits of courage and self-confidence are very important and it is Balasaheb who gave it to me. The strength to fight against injustice, Balasaheb gave it to me," CM Shinde said during his address in the legislative building.

"Balasaheb always used to say he is a devotee of the sun. He said, 'When the sun rises, the sky takes on the saffron colour and that saffron colour is my Hindutva," the CM said. While the Shiv Sena founder is remembered as a staunch Hindu leader, Shinde shared an example of his secularism saying that when a group of Muslim leaders came to his resident 'Matoshree', he gave them space to offer namaz.

"We are taking forward Balasaheb's teachings, principles and his teachings. He never supported caste politics, he always promoted people based on their work. He was a nationalist and never kept vote-bank politics in his mind," Shinde said. The CM added that it was Balasaheb who taught him that one should never compromise principles for power and this is why everyone respected him.

Eknath Shinde unveils statue of Balasaheb

Earlier in the day, CM Shinde inaugurated Balasaheb's statue at Dr. Shamaprasad Mukherjee Chowk in Fort area of Mumbai and distributed awards in his name to those who made outstanding achievements in the medical community. "We are trying to convey his thoughts to the general public through the Balasahebanchi ShivSena party, which was established by considering the views of Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray, who instilled the embers of identity among the Marathi people and warned the pride of Hindutva,'' the CM tweeted.