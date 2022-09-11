Maha CM Eknath Shinde To Open Shiv Sena Bhavan In Mumbai's Dadar Ahead Of BMC Election

In a major political update from the state of Maharashtra, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Bhavan is set to be built in Vastu Central of Mumbai's Dadar. This will be the second Bhavan of the Shiv Sena, which belongs to the Shinde faction, and it is also close to the original building of the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction.

It will be inaugurated by the Chief Minister himself right ahead of the BMC polls. As per reports, the Eknath Shinde camp has acquired four floors of the Bhavan which will start functioning right before the BMC elections.

This comes as a scuffle broke out between Thackeray and Shinde supporters in the Dadar area of Mumbai after the Ganesh immersion earlier in the day. Sena functionary Santosh Telwane was allegedly attacked by Mahesh Sawant and 30 others, as per the police. After the incident, the Mumbai police arrested five supporters of Uddhav Thackeray's party. The action was taken in response to a complaint filed by Telwane of the Shiv Sena’s Shinde faction who alleged that his workers were allegedly beaten up by the Thackeray faction.

Thackeray & Shinde Factions Clash In Mumbai

Soon after the arrests, senior leaders from the Uddhav Thackeray faction- Arvind Sawant, Sunil Shinde, and Kishori Pednekar created a ruckus at Dadar Police station along with their supporters and demanded their supporters' release. Later in the day, the five people of the Thackeray faction were given relief and all charges were removed. The Mumbai police then registered a case against Shinde's MLA Saravankar along with his son and six others under rioting and arms.

Image: Facebook, Republic World