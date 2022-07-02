In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network a day after taking charge as the CM of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde opened up about the rebellion that paved way for the collapse of the erstwhile MVA regime, the impending trust vote on July 4 and an array of other prevailing political developments. The Thane strongman also exuded confidence in his faction's victory in the Speaker's elections to be held on July 3.

Speaking about the Vote of Confidence on July 4 to prove his government's majority in the state assembly, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde stated that he has a two-thirds majority in the Shiv Sena legislative party and is supported by 170 MLAs in the state assembly. He also added that the tally is continuously growing. Shinde then contended that the trust vote on July 4 is only a formality. The Maharashtra CM also exuded confidence in a comfortable victory in the Speaker’s election slated for July 3 and said that the government will win the confidence vote on July 4.

‘"170 MLAs are with us. Trust vote is just a formality. We are the real Shiv Sainiks. We will work on the ideology of Balasaheb & the issue of Hindutva. We are committed to working for the development of the state,’’ said CM Eknath Shinde.

The nomination for Speaker’s election will be filed on July 2 and on the next day, July 3, Speaker’s election will be held. Furthermore, the Vote of Confidence will be held on July 4.

Eknath Shinde denies rebellion in Shiv Sena was pre-planned

Speaking to Republic TV, Eknath Shinde denied that the rebellion in Shiv Sena was planned well in advance. According to Shinde, a majority of the Sena legislators and Independents had to take this step as their existence was in jeopardy.

To buttress his point, he claimed that MVA allies NCP and Congress ensured that paltry funds were allocated for development works in the constituencies of the Sena legislators. Without naming his predecessor Uddhav Thackeray, Shinde insisted that the rebels had tried their best to address such problems internally but ultimately failed.

Responding to a question on whether the Sena MLAs had planned the rebellion one and a half years ago, Eknath Shinde remarked, "This is not true. We tried our best. The 50 legislators also tried because their existence was in danger. Because our alliance partners were perpetrating injustice in their constituencies. They also tried to be heard and seek correction. I tried. But we had to take this step as we weren't successful."

The Maharashtra CM elaborated, "This is not about today. A legislator tries to ensure that development works happen in the constituency and the people who want development get justice. But if he is unsuccessful in that, his existence is in danger. The reason why these 50 MLAs take such a step should be ascertained. Introspection is required."

'We are Shiv Sainiks of Balasaheb'

After Uddhav Thackeray lambasted the new Eknath Shinde-led government earlier in the day, over turning down the previous MVA regime's decision of shifting the Mumbai Metro 3 car shed out of Aarey Colony, and stated that 'take revenge from me, but not from Mumbaikars', the Maharashtra CM responded to Republic by stating, "We will not work with a feeling of revenge. We will do everything which will be in the interest of people."

When asked on the symbol of the Shiv Sena led by him, Shinde said, "Today, I repeat we are Shiv Sainik of Balasaheb. I dont know anything else. We are not trying to damage Shiv Sena in either way. We have one idological stand. Those who like it can join us."