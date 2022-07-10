Maha CM Shinde Details Meet With PM Modi; Reiterates Struggle Was For Balasaheb's Ideology

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday reiterated that his faction of Shiv Sena is fighting for the Hindutva ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray and Anand Dighe. CM Shinde also spoke about his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, stating that the PM assured full support to him for the development of the state.

While addressing a public rally in Pandharpur, CM Shinde said, "I had the responsibility of 50 MLAs, how can I sleep peacefully. This fight was not easy. All MLAs have trusted me & shown faith in me. We are fighting for the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray saheb. I am standing here as a CM because of the blessings of Balasaheb & Anand Dighe saheb.

He hailed Anand Dighe as the strength of Shiv Sena and said that the fight was not easy as there were big leaders on the opposite side. "There are lots of challenges that came in my last 20-22 years of life. But Anand Dighe asked me to fight. What has happened is historic, and today I am proud to say that what we did is a teaching of Anand Dighe saheb," he said.

'Will do everything for Maharashtra': CM Shinde

"This really is not of any Shiv Sena group but a public rally of an ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray. This fight was not easy at all, but all MLAs trusted me, I told them I will not let anything happen to them, I am standing with them. No one can hurt you, I am standing & will fight for you. Balasaheb's Hindutva is not limited to any religion because I remember his words saying, not only one but we should respect every religion."

CM Shinde also assured that he would do everything for the state of Maharashtra and backed BJP by saying the saffron party made him the Chief Minister and silenced comments that BJP was breaking Shiv Sena for power.

Shinde also provided details about his meeting with PM Modi. He revealed that the Prime Minister assured central government's full support for his endeavours.

He added, "There are many examples when in Vidhan Bhavan, we could not even able to speak against those who abused Savarkar. We were not allowed to speak against the one who is related to Dawood. We were asked to keep silent. But one day, the sun rises and with all our risks, we step ahead and finally at the position in which people gave mandate and trust to."

Taking a dig at the Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena, the CM also said, "We are witnessing that on some or other day, they file a petition. Whether in the day or at night, they just keep filing petitions. We have our full faith in the court’s order. We will respect the decision that will be delivered by the court."