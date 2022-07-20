Maha CM Shinde Hails SC's OBC Reservation Ruling; 'Presented Case With All Empirical Data'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that his and Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis' multiple visits to Delhi coupled with the legal team's efficient presentation before the Supreme Court (SC) led to the favourable ruling in the case of Other Backward Classes (OBC) reservation. It's important to note that the Supreme Court earlier accepted the Banthia commission report allowing the reservation for OBCs in the local body polls. The SC in its March 4 order had struck down the OBC reservation in local bodies asking the then MVA government to comply with the conditions of setting up a separate commission; specifying on the percentage of reservation and providing the empirical data on the OBC population of Maharashtra.

CM Shinde was following up on the matter, when he was the Urban Development minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. "After becoming the Chief Minister, I and Deputy CM discussed the issue of OBC reservation with the Banthia commission and rectified the issues. We also visited Delhi three times to deliberate on the issue. The legal team also presented a convincing case in front of the SC, including the presentation of the empirical data," the Maharashtra CM said.

'MVA did nothing': Dy CM Fadnavis on SC's OBC reservation ruling

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis slammed the previous MVA government in response to the favourable decision from the SC, accepting the Banthia commission report and also directing the authorities including the state election commission to take the necessary action to commence the preparations for the local body elections in the state.

While addressing the media, Fadnavis said, "The report about the OBC reservation by our govt has been accepted by the Supreme Court. The SC has been directed to conduct all the upcoming polls with the OBC reservation. Our struggle has become fruitful."

He added, "The Supreme Court had ordered the previous MVA govt, but they had failed to fulfil the directives by the Supreme Court. The previous Uddhav government did nothing for 15 months. We had a meeting with the CM. I again told them that it is the responsibility of the state commission to gather empirical data. The previous government had submitted just one report, the one on which the SC went down heavily and rejected."

'SC has rejected MVA demands': CM Eknath Shinde

The SC has totally quashed the claims made by the MVA about the Shinde Sena's formation of the new government, appointment of speaker, winning the floor test and the swearing-in of the Chief minister, said CM Eknath Shinde. "The SC has rejected the plea from the opposition side, which said the formation of the new government is illegal, CM swearing-in is illegal, speaker appointment is unlawful and so is the floor-test, however, the SC hasn't taken any of their demands seriously. We have acted according to the constitutional provisions."

Moreover, on the issue of status quo by the SC, CM Shinde clarified that the Maharashtra assembly speaker has been directed by the SC to not take any decision on the disqualification of MLAs. "The opposition side was seen making statements, the government will be unable to take decisions because of the status quo imposed by the SC. The status quo is on the issue of the MLA disqualification. The speaker should not take any decision on the same."

SC adjourns hearing on Shiv Sena pleas to August 1

Amid the tussle between Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, the Supreme Court on July 20 adjourned the hearing of Shiv Sena's pleas until August 1. An SC bench comprising CJI NV Ramana, Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli gave time to both sides to frame the issues and file the same.

Hinting at the formation of a larger bench in the future, it also directed the Assembly Speaker to not decide on any disqualification petitions. The apex court also asked the Legislative Assembly secretary to keep all records in safe custody.

Image: ANI