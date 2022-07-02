Maha CM Shinde Responds To Uddhav's Aarey Criticism: 'Not Working With Revenge Mentality'

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network on Friday, incumbent Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde responded to Uddhav Thackeray's criticism over the decision of shifting the Mumbai Metro 3 car shed to Aarey and asserted that his government is not working with the feeling of revenge.

Speaking exclusively to Republic over Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray's criticism over the Aarey decision, Eknath Shinde said, "The government will not work with the feeling of revenge. Whichever project needs to be completed, we will try to get it done within the given timeframe and whatever will be for the benefit of the citizens, the government will do the same."

It is pertinent to note that the Eknath Shinde-led government on Thursday decided to shift the Mumbai Metro 3 car shed back to Aarey. Reacting to this, former CM Thackeray on Friday, slammed the Shinde-led government for shifting the Metro 3 car shed back to the Aarey colony area, stating that it will harm the environment and the people of Mumbai.

Uddhav Thackeray attacks Shinde govt over Aarey shed reversal

In his first public address after stepping down as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray on Friday lambasted the incumbent Eknath Shinde-led government over turning down the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi regime's (MVA) decision of shifting the Mumbai Metro 3 car shed out of Aarey Colony. While addressing the press conference, Uddhav stated that the current Shinde government is free to vent out their anger on him, but warned them against doing it on the environment and the Mumbaikars.

"Attack me, but don't attack Mumbai. Don't project anger for me on Mumbaikars. Don't change the proposal for the metro shed and Aarey rule. Don't toy with the environment of Mumbai," Uddhav Thackeray said.

'Metro car shed should be built in Aarey': Fadnavis

Meanwhile, deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on Friday waded into the row by stating that half of the work of Metro 3 has been done, however, unless the car shed is built, the metro cannot be started. The land which was proposed by the Maha Vikas Aghadhi (MVA) government is still in dispute and even after getting the land the work can't be done for almost 4 years, he added.

"A lot of Metro 3 work has been completed, unless the car shed work is done, this metro cannot start functioning. The place where the previous government proposed the car shed is still in dispute and even after getting the place, the car shed work cannot be initiated for four more years," he said. Fadnavis further added, "25% of the work has been done at the place which was cleared by the Supreme Court in the Aarey area during the BJP government, and the remaining 75% of work can be done immediately. In the interest of Mumbaikars, the metro is to be started at the earliest then the car shed work should be continued in Aarey. Hence we stand by our decision".

Aarey metro car shed issue

On October 11, 2020, the then-Maharashtra CM Thackeray announced that the car shed will be shifted from Aarey to Kanjurmarg and no cost will be incurred for the purpose. This became one of the key points of contention between BJP and Shiv Sena in recent years. According to environmental activists, Aarey is a forest area and any construction work would hamper the ecological balance. On the other hand, the Devendra Fadnavis regime highlighted that the long-term gains of the project would offshoot the temporary damage caused due to the felling of trees.