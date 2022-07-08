Maha CM Shinde Says No To VVIP Racism; Orders Removal Of Special Protocol For His Convoy

In a major crackdown on VVIP racism in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday ordered the state police to not provide a special protocol for his convoy in Mumbai and other places in the state, after holding a meeting with state Director General of Police Rajnish Seth and Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar. CM Shinde added that no vehicles will be stopped for a long duration and security forces shall be less in number on the roads, as it causes hardships and delays for the common commuters.

As per a statement from the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office (CMO), CM Shinde has directed, "This is a government of the common man so he should get priority over VIPs. The special protocol causes traffic snarls, disrupts the daily routine of citizens, and burdens the police force."

It is important to note that commuters in Maharashtra have been facing inconvenience due to the ongoing Monsoon rains in the state, leading to longer traffic caused by water logging on roads. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai and its suburbs, warning that very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places during the day.

Eknath Shinde camp's strength swells

This comes after a major chunk of former Shiv Sena corporators from Navi Mumbai extended support to CM Shinde as 32 out of 38 corporators won the 2015 Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation polls on a Sena ticket and met Shinde at his Thane residence. The election to the NMMC is likely to be held later this year.

Speaking to the media, the CM stated, "All these corporators, Shiv Sena office-bearers and the office-bearers of the women's wing have reposed faith in my stance. I thank them as I am taking forward Balasaheb Thackeray's stance and the thoughts of Anand Dighe. This is a government of the common man and development. I will not break the trust reposed in me by corporators and office-bearers. The government will try to do everything possible for the development works in their wards. We have resolved to ensure the all-round development of Navi Mumbai."