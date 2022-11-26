Maha CM Shinde To Revisit Guwahati's Kamakhya Temple Again After 5 Months Of Rebellion

Nearly five months after leading a rebellion and creating havoc in the political ground of Maharashtra, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has again travelled to the northeastern state of Assam to revisit the famous Kamakhya Devi Temple on Saturday to "thank the Goddess for her blessings". Notably, Shinde last paid his visit to the temple in the month of June while he along with the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs went incommunicado in the BJP-ruled Assam.

#BREAKING | Mahashtra CM Eknath Shinde in Guwahati. He is leading a delegation to offer prayers at the Kamakhya temple. Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/2W5HlPXP51 — Republic (@republic) November 26, 2022

Shinde has also been accompanied by his party MLAs, who supported him in his rebellion against former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. Shinde is also expected to meet his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma. Notably, Assam Chief Minister reportedly helped Shinde get a comfortable stay in the northeastern state when the whole political drama unfolded in Maharashtra in June.

Shinde faction gets its office in Mumbai

It is also important to note that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's revisit to Assam's Kamakhya Devi Temple came just a day after the Shiv Sena-led by him got its own office in Mumbai. Notably, the office of Eknath Shinde-led Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena came months after the faction led by him formed their government in the state ousting Uddhav Thackeray-led camp.

The Shiv Sena got split into two factions in June this year after Shinde, then a minister in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government, rebelled and formed his government in the state with the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

'Two Swords & Shield' symbol

A day after recognising the Shinde camp as 'Balasahebanchi ShivSena', the Election Commission of India on October 11 allotted the 'Two Swords and a Shield symbol' to the Eknath Shinde-led faction.

Meanwhile, the Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena faction was allotted the name of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and the symbol of a 'flaming torch'. The decision was taken by the EC with regard to the by-elections in the Andheri East constituency. The election was scheduled for November 3.