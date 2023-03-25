Maha CM Slams Rahul Gandhi For Insulting Savarkar, Demands Punishment For Congress Leader

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde attacked Rahul Gandhi on Saturday for insulting freedom fighter Veer Savarkar and said that the Congress leader must be punished for this.

While speaking in the Maharashtra Assembly he said, "Savarkar is not only Maharashtra's deity but is an idol for the whole country and Rahul Gandhi has defamed him. Any criticism of Rahul Gandhi will be lesser for his this deed. Today also, he said that I am not Savarkar who will apologise. What does he think of Savarkar? He must be punished for this."

Rahul today said that he was not Veer Savarkar and will not apologise. He made the statements after his disqualification from Parliament following his conviction in a defamation case.

He said, "I am a Gandhi and not Savarkar, and Gandhis do not apologise."

Rahul suspended by the law made by Congress

Maharashtra CM went on to slam Rahul and said that he was suspended by the law which was made by Congress.

Shinde said, "Rahul Gandhi has been suspended by the law which was made by Congress itself. Lalu Yadav and several others were disqualified but nothing of this sort happened then. Wasn't Democracy in danger then?"

He then warned Gandhi and said that he insulted not only Prime Minister Narendra Modi but also the OBC community. If he continues to do that, it would be really difficult for the Congress leader to walk on the road.

"Rahul Gandhi has not only criticised PM Modi but has defamed the entire OBC community. He is continuing to speak in the same tone and I want to tell him that if he continues to do so, it will be difficult for him to walk on the road", CM Shinde added.

Rahul Gandhi disqualified from Lok Sabha

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from Lok Sabha after he was convicted and sentenced to two years in jail by the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Surat, in a defamation case on March 24.

He was convicted on March 23 by the Surat court in a 2019 criminal defamation case lodged by a BJP MLA. Rahul, while addressing a rally in Karnataka had said "why all thieves have common surname of Modi", which led to a war of words between the BJP and Congress.