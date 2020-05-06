Maha CM Uddhav Links Rise In Cases To Higher Testing, Urges More Facilities To Fight COVID

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday, May 6 observed that the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state is a result of higher testing. Currently, there are 15,525 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in the state out of which 2819 patients have recovered while 617 casualties have been reported. As per the Maharashtra Public Health Department's COVID-19 update on May 3, 1,237 tests per 10 lakh persons had been conducted in the state which is higher than the national average of 803 tests.

Maintaining that the state government had managed to contain the spread of COVID-19 through various measures, he also highlighted that the number of cured and discharged patients had also increased. Moreover, Thackeray revealed that his government had urged the Railways, Mumbai Port Trust, Indian Army, Navy, and Central government undertakings to make available their hospitals, institutions, and buildings in the jurisdiction of Maharashtra. According to him, this would help augment the number of ICU beds and isolation centres.

The number of tests is being significantly increased, and hence, the patient count is rising. The numbers of patients being cured and discharged has also increased. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) May 6, 2020

As a part of planning, the State Government has requested hospitals, institutions & buildings under the management of the Railways, Mumbai Port Trust, Indian Army, Navy and other Central Gov. undertakings to make their facilities available across Maharashtra. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) May 6, 2020

This is to make sure there is availability of ICU beds & Isolation centres as a part of preparedness. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) May 6, 2020

841 positive cases on May 5

The rise of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra persisted on Tuesday, May 5 after 841 more persons tested positive for the novel coronavirus. 143 additional cases were added to the tally because of the data cleaning process as mandated by the Central government. Maharashtra recorded the highest discharge number in a single day with 354 individuals recovering from the novel coronavirus. Meanwhile, 34 new COVID-19 deaths- 26 from Mumbai, 6 from Pune, one from Aurangabad, and Kolhapur were reported on Tuesday. At least 28 of the deceased patients had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, etc.

