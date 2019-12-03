Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray Keeps Bullet Train Project Hanging, Eyes 'speedy Implementation'

Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray on Monday held a review meeting of ongoing development projects in the state. Thackeray said that the government is emphasising speedy implementation of all the projects undertaken. He also mentioned that apart from the Aarey car shed project no other projects have been put on hold by the government.

Speaking to the media, CM Thackeray said, "If I have to say something different, I will speak to you. Every day we are conducting meetings and collecting all the information. We have not imposed any ban on any project in the meeting today. There will be an emphasis on speedy implementation of all the projects. We have not taken any decision on the bullet train project yet. Until now no other projects have been given any stay order apart from the Aarey car shed project. We are also thinking about how new projects can be undertaken."

Further talking about the Bhima Koregaon case he said, "The previous government had ordered the withdrawal of the cases in connection with the Bhima Koregaon case. First, we are assessing if it was implemented."

Bhima Koregaon case

On December 1, NCP urged the CM to withdraw the Bhima Koregaon case. Claiming that the cases were false, NCP leader Jitendra Awhad said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray and Jayant Patil should take the decision to withdraw the cases. Violence erupted at Bhima Koregaon on January 1, in which one person was killed and many others were injured. A probe was launched by Maharashtra police. The Police then arrested five people claiming them to be 'urban naxals', and has alleged that they were plotting to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a 'Rajiv Gandhi-type' attack.

CM Uddhav Halts Aarey Metro Car-shed Construction

In a press briefing on November 29, CM Thackeray said that the Metro-3 car shed project in the Aarey colony will not only be stopped but assured that 'not a single leaf of Aarey will be axed'. He further said that construction will commence only after a thorough investigation is conducted on the project and a decision is taken.

Cases registered against green activists who tried to stop the felling of trees in Mumbai's Aarey Colony will be withdrawn, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced on Sunday night. Cases were registered after clashes broke out between the police and green activists opposing axing of trees by the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) in Aarey Colony in early October for construction of a metro car shed for the Metro-3 line.

"I have directed police officials to withdraw the cases registered against green activists who were protesting against chopping of trees in the Aarey forest area," Thackeray told reporters. The CM reiterated that he was not stopping any metro project in Mumbai.

