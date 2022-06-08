Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray Unsparing On BJP; Addresses Aurangabad Name Change & Hindutva

Addressing a mega rally in Aurangabad on Wednesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray listed the problems faced by the region. Highlighting the primary issue of water, the leader stated that he was still 'facing the people of the region and not hiding', in an indirect attack against the Opposition. Reacting to Bharatiya Janata Party's pressure to change the name of Aurangabad, the Shiv Sena supremo said that he has 'not forgotten' the promise of his late father Balasaheb Thackeray. He asserted that the name would be changed to Sambhajinagar when the 'time is right'.

The politician acknowledged that numerous issues were being raised in Maharasthra like the Hanuman Chalisa controversy. Without taking names, he said, "Don't try to prove your Hindutva by reciting Hanuman Chalisa here...If you have the courage, then go to Kashmir, and recite the Hanuman Chalisa."

'For me, Hindutva is my nationality'

Thackeray highlighted Hindutva was the nationality for him and other members of Shiv Sena. He said, "But we don't have hatred for the other religions. This is the saffron of Warakaris ... This is the saffron of Chhatrapati ... This is the saffron of Hindus ..."

The CM also called for an open debate in Mumbai on what Shiv Sena has done for Hindutva and what the BJP has done. Raking up the contentious comments made by Nupur Sharma, the now-suspended spokesperson of the BJP, the Shiv Sena supremo said, "Because of her, the whole country had to bear the humiliation... In the Gulf, a photo of the Prime Minister was posted on a garbage can."

'MVA govt completed 2.5 years in power'

Thackeray also took a moment to highlight that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition has completed two and a half years of government 'against the dreams of some people'. He was referring to the BJP, with which he had a pre-poll alliance but switched sides after falling to reach an agreement on the tie-up. "Because they are not able to bring the MVA down from the power position, they are letting loose the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) behind us. I would say, instead, send security to Kashmir where innocents are being killed every day."