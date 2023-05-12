'Maha CM Won't Resign Even In Dreams': Ajit Pawar Mocks Eknath Shinde After SC's Verdict

NCP leader Ajit Pawar attacked Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde and said that he will not quit as Maharashtra's Chief Minister on moral grounds. This comes after the Supreme Court on Thursday, May 12 gave its judgement on the Shiv Sena political crisis in the state.

The statement by Pawar came after leaders of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) said that the Eknath Shinde's government should step down on moral grounds.

The NCP leader, who is the nephew of party chief Sharad Pawar, also said that the MVA alliance will take its next step on the matter of disqualification of 16 MLAs in July's assembly session.

Ajit Pawar takes a dig at BJP

Ajit Pawar also took a dig at the BJP's high command and said, "There is no need of demanding resignation from the current Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on moral grounds. We know he will not resign even in his dreams. There is a huge difference between former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee and the current people."

He added, "The next Assembly session will be held in the month of July. We will use our rights to see what we can do about this issue.”

The NCP leader also said that the Congress leader Nana Patole resigned as Speaker without even discussing with the then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and if a new speaker had been elected immediately, the 16 MLAs from the Eknath's faction would have been disqualified.

He said, "Our Speaker had resigned then without asking our CM Uddhav Thackeray, that should not have happened. Even if he resigned, we could have elected a new Speaker immediately. If we had our Speaker, then those 16 MLAs would have been disqualified then.”

Supreme Court's verdict on Shiv Sena

On May 11, a constitution bench of the Supreme Court pronounced its decision on the Shiv Sena case in favour of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's faction. The top court ruled that it cannot disqualify the current state government and reinstate Uddhav Thackeray as chief minister since the latter had chosen to resign instead of going for a floor test.

The judgment came in connection with the rule on a batch of petitions including one of the petitions filed by Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray seeking to disqualify 16 MLAs from the Shinde faction who rebelled against the then Thackeray-led then Shiv Sena.