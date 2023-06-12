Maha CM's meeting with Shiv Sena functionaries from 15 states in Srinagar

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who heads the ruling Shiv Sena, has held a meeting with the functionaries of his party from 15 states in Srinagar in Kashmir.

During the meeting held on Sunday, Shinde asked them to work towards expanding the Shiv Sena's base with help of ruling ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

A statement from Shinde's office said his party's office-bearers from Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand among others attended the meeting in Srinagar.

The Shinde-led Maharashtra government will complete a year in office later this month. Shinde and 39 Shiv Sena MLAs had rebelled against then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray in June last year, which led to the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Shinde and the rebel legislators then joined hands with the BJP and formed government with Devendra Fadnavis as deputy CM.

The Election Commission has allotted the 'Shiv Sena' party name and the 'bow and arrow' poll symbol to the Shinde-led faction.