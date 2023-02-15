Maha Congress' Balasaheb Thorat Says 'not Upset' Amid Buzz Of Troubled Ties With Patole

Amid reports of infighting in the Maharashtra unit of Congress, Balasahab Thorat on Wednesday, February 15, said that he is 'not upset' with anyone. On February 2, Thorat had addressed a strongly-worded letter to party president Mallikarjun Kharge, saying it will not be possible for him to work with Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) chief Nana Patole, following which he resigned as the leader of the Congress Legislative Party (CLP).

However, the in-charge of the Maharashtra unit of Congress, HK Patil, had said that there was 'no question' of accepting the resignation of Thorat, and exuded hope that his issues with Patole would be 'resolved'. Patil had flown to Mumbai to meet Thorat and assuage his feelings against Patole and convince him to withdraw his resignation.

'Who said I am upset?'

A meeting of the Maharashtra unit of was convened at Tilak Bhawan on Wednesday, in which Thorat and Patole came face to face for the first time after news of infighting in the Maharashtra unit of the Congress party started doing the rounds. Post the meeting, Thorat refuted claims of his troubled equation with Patole.

"Who said I am upset with anyone? I came to know about this only through the media. I have never expressed that I am upset," Thorat said, speaking to the reporters.

The Congress was left high and dry after its official candidate for the Nashik division graduates seat Sudhir Tambe refused to contest and got his son Satyajit Tambe to stand successfully as an independent. After his win, Satyajit Tambe had accused Patole of defaming his family and conspiring to deny him an opportunity to contest the MLC polls. The Tambes are kin of Thorat, whose silence during the campaign to the MLC polls as he was recuperating from a shoulder injury, was misinterpreted as silent support by some segments of the party.