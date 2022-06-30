Maha Congress Chief Nana Patole Meets Uddhav Thackeray, Says 'Not Upset Over Resignation'

Lamenting the fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra, state Congress chief Nana Patole and cabinet minister Ashok Chavan with other Congress leaders met Uddhav Thackeray at his personal residence ‘Matoshree’ on Thursday. Nana Patole told the media that Congress worked hard with the MVA government.

While speaking to the media on Thursday, state Congress chief Nana Patole said, “We are here to meet Uddhav Thackeray. The government of ED will be formed in Maharashtra. We did not have any discussions with opposition leaders. Congress leaders worked diligently in the last two and half years with the MVA government. We are not upset over Uddhav Thackeray giving resignation.”

Cabinet minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan on Wednesday said that the whole state was saddened by the untimely collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government.

"Through the Mahavikas Aghadi, we gave Maharashtra a government that would take everyone along. This government had the strong support of citizens from all walks of life," Chavan tweeted, shortly after Chief Minister & Shiv Sena president Uddhav announced his resignation.

During its short term, the MVA government made a sincere effort to do what it could, in spite of the COVID-19 crisis, said Chavan. Sending good wishes to the incoming government, he expressed hope that "there will be no politics in the public interest work started by the MVA".

Uddhav Thackeray resigns as Maharashtra CM

Minutes after the Supreme Court refused to stay the floor test scheduled on June 30, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray resigned as the state Chief Minister in a televised address on Wednesday night. While expressing gratitude to Congress and NCP for supporting him, he lamented that his own party MLAs had deserted him.

During the address, Thackeray also resigned as a member of the state Legislative Council. At about 11.45 p.m, Thackeray tendered his resignation to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, who asked him to continue as the caretaker CM until an alternative arrangement is made.

After Uddhav Thackeray's resignation, celebrations erupted in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) camp. State wing chief Chandrakant Patil said that former CM Devendra Fadnavis and rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde will decide the next course of action.

The 50 dissident MLAs who foisted the rebellion under the leadership of Eknath Shinde reached Goa from Guwahati on Wednesday night. They are likely to return to Mumbai by noon and stay at a hotel with the rest of the BJP leadership.

