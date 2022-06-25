Maha Congress Consulting High Command On Political Crisis, Avers 'MVA Govt Will Survive'

As the Maha Vikas Aghadi government stands on the brink of a collapse in Maharastra, Congress, just like its allies, Nationalist Congress Party and Shiv Sena held a party meeting on Saturday. Post the meeting, Maharashtra Minister and Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat informed that discussion took place on a plethora of issues in the meeting. Acknowledging that there was a political crisis, Thorat highlighted that they were in consultation with the high command for the future course of action.

Speaking on the 38 rebel MLAs backed by Eknath Shinde, who has been camping in a luxury hotel in Assam's Guwahati, the Indian politician said that the Deputy Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly was initiating a procedure to suspend them. "No matter how much the rebel group led by Eknath Shinde try, they will not succeed. MVA government was, is, and will continue to work. We are not in the minority," he said.

Dy speaker sends notice to rebel MLA, gets resolution for no-confidence motion

The Deputy Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly has issued a disqualification notice to 16 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs of the Eknath Shinde camp who are currently camping in Guwahati. They have been given time till June 27 to file their written replies. With regards to Zirwal's notice, Eknath Shinde and company held a three-hour-long deliberation with a renowned legal expert on the possibilities of disqualification and the constitutional provisions.

The camp even moved a no-confidence motion against Zirwal, which was rejected. This decision was taken as the rebel Shiv Sena camp's letter giving notice for the removal of the Deputy Speaker was sent via a random email address. Moreover, none of the MLAs who were signatories to the letter submitted it to the office, and it did not have any original signatures, as per sources in the Vidhan Sabha.