Maha Congress MLA Refutes Claims Of Internal Dispute Over Party's Rajya Sabha Poll Choices

On Sunday evening, the Congress announced 10 candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls. Numerous senior leaders of the grand old party did not make it to the candidates' list and have voiced their displeasure on social media, showing yet another sign of internal disputes. One of them was senior leader Nagma.

However, Maharashtra Congress Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Nana Patole, reacting to the actor-turned-politician's remark, has rubbished rumours of disputes within the party.

Speaking to ANI, Congress MLA Nana Patole said, "I agree with the decision of Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Sonia Gandhi. There are no disputes within Congress. We respect the decision of the high command."

"It does not matter whether the ticket is given to candidates from our state or other states. Sonia and Rahul Gandhi want a new and young candidate," he added. Further speaking on Imran Pratapgarhi being fielded for the Rajya Sabha, Patole said, "Selection of a name is done by the leadership. We welcome the name of Imran Pratapgarhi."

Congress candidate list for Rajya Sabha polls

Congress has fielded Rajeev Shukla, Ajay Maken, and Jairam Ramesh from Chhattisgarh, Haryana, and Karnataka respectively. It has released the list of 10 candidates from seven states for the upcoming polls that are scheduled to take place on June 10. The last date for filing a nomination is Tuesday, May 31 and for withdrawal, June 3.

The national decades-old party has renominated three sitting Members of Parliament- P Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh, and Vivek Tankha and has also opted for lightweight candidates like Imran Pratapgarhi and Ranjeet Ranjan, contrary to rumours about accommodating senior leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma.

Rajasthan's Congress leader Pawan Kheda has expressed discontent by saying, "Maybe there is something missing in my penance." Similarly, senior Congress leader Nagma, who did not appear on the list, took to Twitter and wrote, "Our 18 years of penance also fell short in front of Imran Bhai." In the following tweet, she added, "SoniaJi our Congress president had personally committed to accommodating me in RS in 2003/04 whn I joined Congressparty on her behest we weren’t in power thn.Since then it’s been 18Yrs they dint find an opportunity Mr Imran is accommodated in RS frm Maha I ask am I less deserving (sic)."