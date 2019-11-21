Maharashtra Govt Formation: Cong To Give Final Decision On Alliance On Nov 22

Minutes after the Congress party meeting, Congress leader KC Venugopal on Thursday has confirmed that the party will give their final decision on Maharashtra government formation on Friday. He also mentioned that the meeting in which the decision will be taken will be held in Mumbai.

Congress leader KC Venugopal on CWC meeting: We have apprised the CWC members of the latest political situation in Maharashtra. Today, Congress-NCP discussion will continue. I think, tomorrow, we will probably have a decision in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/mmzeQ73ND5 — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2019

READ | All Congress-Sena-NCP MLAs To Be Present To Stake Claim, Maha Govt By December : Sources

Earlier on Thursday, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut also addressed a press briefing said that all the three parties, Congress, NCP, and Shiv Sena will soon reach a conclusion and a government will be formed in the State under the leadership of Shiv Sena.

Addressing the media Sanjay Raut said, "The Congress-NCP on Wednesday had a meeting over the Common Minimum Programme (CMP) which went quite well. So in two-three days, all parties will reach a suitable conclusion. The process to form the government has started. It will be completed before December 1. Under the political leadership of the Shiv Sena, a strong and stable government in Maharashtra will be formed."

READ | MASSIVE | Sonia Gandhi Greenlights Alliance With Shiv Sena In Maharashtra: Sources

Sonia Gandhi greenlights alliance

Earlier on Wednesday, Gandhi agreed to an alliance with Shiv Sena, which was confirmed by NCP's Rajya Sabha MP Majeed Memon. This came even after Maharashtra Congress workers have urged party chief Sonia Gandhi to not go ahead with an alliance with the saffron party Shiv Sena. As per reports, the state leadership of the Congress party had earlier written to the party chief saying the same.

After the Congress chief Sonia Gandhi green-lighting the unlikely Congress-NCP-Sena alliance, sources report on Thursday that all three parties along with the Independent MLAs supporting them (total - 170 MLAs) will stake claim to form the next Maharashtra government in the first week of December. Sources further report that while Sena is insisting that party Supremo Uddhav Thackeray be made CM for the full term, NCP is still insisting for a rotational CM post.

READ | Congress-NCP To Hold Joint Meeting On Govt Formation On Nov 21: Chavan

BJP-Shiv Sena fallout

The BJP-Shiv Sena's 'Mahyuti' of 35 years fell out at the state-level, after Maharashtra Assembly polls with Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray insisting a 50-50 sharing of Chief Minister post for 2.5 years and portfolios and Fadnavis refused to these demands. Both parties are eyeing to form the next government separately in Maharashtra -which is currently under President's rule. While the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress is still in talks to finalise the Common minimum programme to form an alliance, the BJP has vowed that it will form the next government. The Mahayuti alliance swept Maharashtra on October 24, winning a combined tally of 161 (BJP- 105, Sena -56).

READ | Cong-NCP Leaders To Meet Soon; Talks With Sena Only After CMP Is Vetted By High Command