Maha Crisis: Mumbai CP Calls Meeting Of Shiv Sena & BJP MLAs Over Law And Order Situation

As the political crisis deepens in Maharashtra, Mumbai Commissioner of Police Sanjay Pandey has called a meeting of the remaining Shiv Sena MLAs and Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs separately. The meeting has been called to appeal to them to maintain law and ensure law and order and peace prevails.

This development comes amid attacks by Shiv Sainiks at the offices of rebel legislators and the present political situation. The meeting with Sena MLAs was held at 4 pm and 5 pm with BJP legislators.

Offices of rebel MLAs vandalised

On Monday, supporters of rebel MLA Rajendra Patil-Yadravkar and Uddhav Thackeray's Sena clashed in Kolhapur. In the incident, police personnel, who tried to pacify both the groups, was also attacked.

Earlier, Shiv Sena workers vandalised an office of rebel MLA Tanaji Sawant in Pune and destroyed the board outside the office of MLA Mangesh Kudalkar in the Nehrunagar area of Mumbai's Kurla.

The public relations office of Independent MLA Vinod Agarwal in Gondia city by a group of around six people wielding sticks. Notably, Agarwal, on June 23, just two days after Sena MLA rebelled against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackery, offered a letter of support to BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis.

On Sunday, Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had also asked state Director General of Police (DGP) Rajnish Seth to provide police protection to the families and homes of dissidents.

Koshyari's appeal acme after rebel MLAs raised serious concerns about the safety of their family and properties in the context of provocating and threatening remarks being made by certain political leaders.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition government in Maharashtra is witnessing instability after senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde rebelled against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and is now camping in Guwahati with a sizable number of dissidents.

Image: @CMOMaharashtra-Twitter/Devendra Fadnavis- Facebook