Maha Dy CM Pawar Condemns Hanuman Chalisa Faceoff; 'Attempts Made To Understand Ranas'

Amid the highly-controversial Hanuman Chalisa faceoff in Mumbai, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday condemned the fold of events and mentioned that attempts were made 'to understand Ranas'. Stating that a person is allowed to recite Hanuman Chalisa either at a temple or at their residence, the NCP leader said police should probe with no bias and pressure.

The statement holds relevance as the MVA-led state is embroiled in a feud after Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana was arrested by the Mumbai police on Saturday evening based on an FIR in view of Rana's vow to recite Hanuman Chalisa along with her spouse Ravi Rana outside CM Uddhav Thackeray's residence 'Matoshree'.

Following this, Shiv Sena workers staged a massive protest in front of Rana's house on Saturday, after which, the duo called off their drive to the CM's residence.

Maharashtra Deputy CM condemns Hanuman Chalisa faceoff

"No one has the right to take the law into their hands. No one should instigate anyone. If one wants to recite Hanuman Chalisa, one can go to the temple or can recite it at their residence. Attempts were made to understand Ranas, but they were stubborn with their decision. Police should investigate in accordance with the law and not under the pressure," Pawar said.

He further added that Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil has ordered competent authorities to probe into the dispute with a fresh and fair hand. "The Law and order of the state should be maintained," the National Congress Party leader said.

Kirit Somaiya alleges Shiv Sena tried to kill him

BJP's Kirit Somaiya, who arrived at Mumbai's Khar Police Station after Navneet Rana and her husband's detention, accused the Shiv Sena of attempting to 'kill' him in the presence of police forces on Saturday.

Alleging that Sena's '100 goons' hurled stones at his car and outside the Station, Somaiya said that cops refused to lodge an FIR against 'Mafia Sena Gundas' and the 'bogus' FIR merely mentioned that only one stone was thrown at him. In visuals shared by former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Somaiya's car's window appears to be shattered while the NCP leader bled from injuries on his face.

It’s a total collapse of law & order situation in Mumbai & Maharashtra!

Goons attacked @BJP4Maharashtra leader @KiritSomaiya ji right in front of Khar Police Station & in presence of police personnel.

This is absolutely unacceptable!

We demand strongest action !#Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/FXl7AMhQem — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) April 23, 2022

Pursuant to the alleged assault on Somaiya, Pawar said, "No one should attack anyone. No one should take the law into their hand. But one should not even instigate others."