Maha Dy Speaker Claims Signatures Of Rebel MLAs 'forged'; Shinde's Letter Under Scrutiny

In a big twist to the Maharashtra political crisis, Deputy Speaker of the Assembly, Narhari Zirwal, has claimed to have found 'forged signatures' of Shiv Sena rebel MLAs in the letter given to him yesterday by Eknath Shinde. As per sources, Shinde's letter is currently under scrutiny.

On Thursday, 37 Shiv Sena MLAs signed a resolution retaining the Shiv Sena Minister as the Legislative Party leader after he was replaced with Ajay Choudhari by the Deputy Speaker. With the support of 2/3rd Shiv Sena MLAs, Eknath Shinde had sent a letter to Maharashtra Assembly's Deputy Speaker and Election Commission of India stating that his camp has the majority of Shiv Sena's legislators.

Although the Shiv Sena has sought action against 12 rebels, with 2/3rd of the MLAs backing the Thane heavyweight, the anti-defection law is unlikely to apply to those currently holed up in a Guwahati hotel. The rebel camp has clearly expressed its discontent with the Shiv Sena's alliance with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Indian National Congress (INC). The rebels have asserted that there should be 'no compromise on Hindutva' and that Shiv Sena should reunite with its natural ally-- the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Shinde en route to Mumbai; 'big decision' today

A 'big decision' by the Shinde camp is likely today, Eknath Shinde told Republic Media Network on Friday. The leader is currently said to be en route to Mumbai after camping in Guwahati. Earlier, reaching out to rebel MLAs, Sanjay Raut said the party's 'doors are open' to them and all issues raised by them can be resolved through talks. He had also hinted at mulling an exit from the MVA.

"The rebels who are out of Mumbai have raised the issue of Hindutva. If all these MLAs feel that Shiv Sena should walk out of the MVA, show guts to come back to Mumbai. You say you have issues only with the government and also say that you are true Shiv Sainiks...Your demand will be considered. But come and talk with Uddhav Thackeray," he said.

Eknath Shinde has stressed that his group of rebel MLAs represent the 'real Shiv Sena' and has claimed to have the support of over 50 MLAs, including Independents.