Maha Dy Speaker's Removal Pending; Cannot Disqualify Shiv Sena Rebels: Independent MLAs

In a significant development, two independent MLAs have written a letter to Maharashtra Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal, asking him not to initiate action against the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, who are camping in Guwahati. Citing provisions under the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, they stated that members must be given 7-days' time to submit a reply to the petition for disqualification.

The letter was sent by MLAs Mahesh Baldi and Vinod Santosh Agarwal, shortly after Shiv Sena approached the Deputy Speaker seeking disqualification of 16 rebel MLAs supporting Eknath Shinde. In their letter, the independent legislators also noted Narhari Zirwal's "inability" to disqualify MLAs, since a motion for his own removal is pending.

Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde, along with 50 MLAs, including 38 of the Shiv Sena have been camping in Guwahati's Raddison Blue hotel for the past 48 hours, plunging the Uddhav Thackeray-led government into crisis.

Rebellion in Shiv Sena

In the wake of his rebellion, Shiv Sena sacked Shinde as the Legislative Assembly leader and appointed Ajay Chaudhary in his place. However, 37 Sena MLAs from the rebel faction passed a resolution retaining Shinde as their group leader and appointed Bharat Gogawale as the chief whip in place of Sunil Prabhu. A letter on the same was sent to the Deputy Speaker on Thursday.

The rebel camp has expressed its discontent with the Shiv Sena's alliance with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Indian National Congress (INC). The rebels have asserted that there should be 'no compromise on Hindutva' and that Shiv Sena should reunite with its natural ally - the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Though Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has not conceded to this demand, he offered to tender his resignation on Wednesday, provided that the MLAs returned to Mumbai and made such a demand face-to-face.