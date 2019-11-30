Maharashtra Floor Test: Nana Patole Cong's Speaker Pick; BJP Slams Govt For Rule-breaking

Ahead of Maharashtra's floor test, BJP state president Chandrakant Patil, on Saturday, said that the new government had flout all rules of the Vidhan Sabha since its formation. Pointing out the change in pro-tem speaker to NCP's Dilip Walse Patil from BJP's Kalidas Kolambkar, the occurrence of a floor test before choosing a Speaker, he urged the government to follow the rules. He also mentioned the rules flouted in the oath ceremony, by invoking Balasaheb Thackeray and Chhatrapati Shivaji, as the BJP demanded a secret ballot vote.

BJP slams govt for flouting rules

"Since the new govt took oath they have flouted all rules. It is a constitutional rule that the pro-tem speaker remains the same till the floor test has occurred. But they chose Dilip Walse Patil as pro-tem Speaker. Why? Because he has all rules of Speaker. Usually, the Speaker is chosen ahead of the floor test, but now they are going to choose a speaker only tomorrow, while the floor test is today," he said, addressing media outside the Vidhan Sabha.

He added, "The tradition is usually to conduct a secret ballot vote in the floor test, but they are thinking of an open vote. This is against constitutional rules. Even the oath-taking ceremony was not according to the format as the governor too stopped them. We too have respect with Balasaheb Thackeray and Chhatrapati Shivaji. So we urge the Aghadi alliance to run a government following the rules as they face a strong Opposition like never before."

Nana Patole to be Speaker?

Earlier in the day, Congress' Balasaheb Thorat said that Nana Patole will be nominated as the next Speaker, as the alliance had agreed that Congress will decide the Speaker. The deadline to fill the form for the Speaker's post is by 12 noon. Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar met with NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar ahead of the floor test. The NCP is yet undecided on the Deputy CM. Meanwhile, Sanjay Raut has claimed the Maha Vikas Aghadi has the majority with a total of 170 seats in a House of 288.

The Assembly will hold a two-day sitting on the weekend with the floor test on Saturday and the election of the Speaker on Sunday. The trust vote will be preceded by the introduction of the new ministers in the House. The new Speaker will then announce the name of the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly on Sunday.

Uddhav takes oath as 1st Thackeray CM

The Shiv Sena chief, who is the first member of the Thackeray clan to hold a Chief ministerial position took oath at 6:40 PM at Shivaji Park after being unanimously selected as the Maha Vikas Aghadi leader. The Maha Vikas Aghadi which staked a claim on Tuesday has been given a deadline till December 3 to prove their numbers. All MLAs were sworn-in on Wednesday in a special session, including Devendra Fadnavis who stepped down as CM after Ajit Pawar rescinded his support to the BJP-led government. The BJP-Sena which fell out squabbling over a 50-50 power-sharing and shared CM post bagged 161 seats (BJP- 105, Shiv Sena-56), while the Maha Aghadi won 98 seats (NCP -54, Congress).

