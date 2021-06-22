Maha Govt Announces 2-day Monsoon Assembly, Fadnavis Accuses MVA Of 'avoiding Issues'

Soon after the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Government announced a two-day Monsoon Assembly Session from July 5, Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis accused the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) Government of avoiding discussions on important issues. Criticising the Maharashtra State Government's decision to hold only two days' monsoon session amid the prevalent COVID-19 pandemic, Fadnavis stated that thousands of people can come for the inauguration of the ruling party's office or protests or oath-taking ceremonies, but proper assemblies cannot take place in the state.

A massive mass gathering of 8000-10,000 was witnessed during the inauguration of the Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP's) office in Pune on June 19. Notably, the event was also attended by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Ajit Pawar on the same day had asked people not to lower their guard against COVID-19 in view of the possible third wave of the pandemic, and warned them against visiting tourist attractions in the present scenario just because restrictions have been eased.

The former Maharashtra CM also asserted that the three-party MVA government (Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP) will automatically fall one day and till then BJP will play a strong role as the Opposition party. He claimed that BJP will win the 2024 Assembly elections in the state with a big majority.

Further noting the failure of the MVA Government, Fadnavis accused the Maharashtra State Government of avoiding discussions on the important issues of farmers and Maratha reservations. He said, "There are issues of farmers and Maratha reservation among others. This government seems to be sleeping to discuss these. This is why we walked out from Business Advisory Committee meet today."

Monsoon Assembly in Maharashtra

Maharashtra State Government on Tuesday announced that a two-day monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislature will begin from July 5 amid the coronavirus outbreak. Following an extensive meeting at the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) held in the Vidhan Bhavan, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that a temporary schedule for the session on July 5 and 6 has been decided, and further decisions will be taken in the next meeting of the BAC.

The meeting was attended by Maharashtra Legislative Council chairman Ramraje Nimbalkar, deputy chairperson Dr. Neelam Gorhe, deputy speaker of the Assembly Narhari Zirwal, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, leader of opposition in the Assembly Devendra Fadnavis, leader of opposition in the Council Pravin Darekar, and parliamentary affairs minister Anil Parab among others.

COVID Guidelines to be followed in Vidhan Bhavan

In an announcement regarding the COVID guidelines that are to be followed, Chief Minister informed that an RT-PCR test report will be mandatory for the people attending meetings at Vidhan Bhavan premises, even if they have completed both doses of COVID-19 vaccines, the CM also noted that Vidhan Bhavan itself will hold an RT-PCT test drive on July 3 and 4. He further informed ministers can bring only one person each, while entry for private citizens is restricted. Other rules include only one member allowed to sit on a bench, while the rest will have to use the visitor's gallery. It was also noted that each member legislator will be given a COVID safety kit that will contain a face shield, mask, gloves, and sanitizer.

With Inputs from agenices, Image Source- PTI