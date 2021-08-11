Maha Govt Announces IT Award After Rajiv Gandhi, To Be Given On Ex-PM's Birth Anniversary

Days after the Centre declared renaming of the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, the country’s highest sporting honour, after hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand, the Maharashtra government has announced Rajiv Gandhi award for the IT sector. The decision was made official by the State Government's IT head- Satej Patil. The state government said that the step has been taken to "to encourage organisations excelling in the IT sector in Maharashtra".

The award ceremony will take place on August 20 in the name of former PM, late Rajiv Gandhi. It is to mention that Rajiv Gandhi was born on August 20, 1944, in Maumbai, and he served as the sixth PM of India

As the Minister of State for IT, Maharashtra, it fills my heart with pride to announce that MVA Govt. has declared an award on 20th August 2021 in the name of Late Shri. Rajiv Gandhi Ji to encourage organizations excelling in the IT sector in Maharashtra. #RajivGandhiAwards — Satej (Bunty) D. Patil (@satejp) August 10, 2021

Rajiv Gandhi National Park in Karnataka to be renamed?

Locals from Karnataka's Kodagu district have urged the Prime Minister to rename Rajiv Gandhi National Park to General Cariappa National Park after Field Marshal KM Cariappa, who hails from Kodagu. A petition has been sent to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and the Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to honour of Indian Army Field Marshal. The petitioners have also notified Forest Minister Bhupender Yadav regarding the need for a renaming of the park.

Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award renamed after Major Dhyan Chand

Prime Minister Modi on August 6 announced a major decision of renaming the Khel Ratna award. The award was renamed to Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award. The award, which was earlier named after former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, was dedicated to Indian hockey legend Dhyan Chand. In a tweet, the Prime Minister had said, "I have been getting many requests from citizens across India to name the Khel Ratna Award after Major Dhyan Chand. I thank them for their views.” The decision was also taken after the Indian Men's Hockey team broke 41 years of wait and brought home the Bronze medal from Tokyo Olympics 2020. Even the Women's Hockey Team created another History by reaching the semi-finals for the first time.

Congress' reaction over renaming of Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award

As soon as the news of renaming broke out, an array of responses started to pour in. While most of them remained positive and in support of the change, certain Congress leaders including Gaurav Gogoi, Digvijaya Singh, MP K Suresh came down heavily on the Modi Government for its decision. The Congress leaders attacked the move and called for the renaming of the 'Narendra Modi stadium'.