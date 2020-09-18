Maha Govt Issues Rs 5.43 Cr Tender To Burnish Uddhav Thackeray’s Image, BJP Hits Out

In a big development, the Maharashtra government has issued a tender for selecting an agency to handle the social media for the Chief Minister's Office. Making this revelation on Twitter, BJP youth wing national convener Devang Dave slammed the MVA government for spending Rs.5.63 crore on such an exercise at a juncture when it lacks enough funds to pay its salaries to employees amid the COVID-19 crisis. He accused the state government of trying to improve the image of CM Uddhav Thackeray on social media.

As per the purported e-Tender, the Directorate General of Information and Public Relations has felt the need to engage a private agency to chart out a detailed media strategy for meeting the key objectives of the CMO. The agency is expected to optimize mass campaigns to reach out to citizens with government schemes and activities.

The work of the agency entails capturing interesting pictures, formulating short videos and live streaming assistance. It has been specifically mentioned that live streaming "helps to set a narrative before there are opinions, debates and conversation about a particular topic".

The #MahaVinashAaghadi doesn't have enough funds to pay its employees salaries&Covid patients#Bollywood PR is More Important!



Guess what MahaGovt spending "PUBLIC MONEY" worth more then "6 CRORES" of Rupees to improve image of Chief Minister on PR&SocialMedia! #SocialMediaCM

COVID-19 crisis in Maharashtra

On Thursday, September 17, Maharashtra recorded 24,619 new novel coronavirus cases, propelling the state's COVID-19 tally to 11,45,840. At present, there are 3,01,752 active cases in the state. With 19,522 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 8,12,354. Pune, Sangli, Pune, Nagpur, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar, Satara, Solapur, Nanded, Nashik, Palghar and Kolhapur accounted for a majority of the 398 deaths reported on Thursday. On the other hand, Panvel, Hingoli, Parbhani, Akola, Washim, Chandrapur and Gadchiroli did not record any new fatality. Until now, a total of 31,351 persons have died owing to COVID-19.

Incidentally, the Shiv Sena on Thursday admitted that it was facing a shortage of funds to tackle the COVID-19 crisis. Speaking at a protest over pending GST dues, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut alleged that the Centre is discriminating against non-BJP states governments. Maintaining that it is not a sin that a non-BJP government has been formed in the state, Raut urged the Centre to pay pending GST dues worth Rs.25,000 crore to Maharashtra for boosting the fight against COVID-19.

