Maha Govt Orders Review Of All Development Projects Sanctioned By Aaditya Thackeray

The Maharashtra Government has ordered a review of all the development works and projects that were sanctioned by former Maharashtra Minister and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray. According to sources, the Eknath Shinde government has ordered the review in the context of Aaditya Thackeray's constituency, Worli, getting relatively more funds. The examination has also been ordered into the projects he sanctioned as Maharashtra's Environment and Tourism Minister in the last 2.5 years.

Several ambitious development projects were undertaken by Thackeray in his home constituency-- Worli. On August 1, 2021, the MVA government formally commenced the redevelopment work for Worli, NM Joshi, and Naigaon BDD Chawls and dubbed it as 'one of the most ambitious redevelopment projects that our country has seen.'

Today we record a landmark moment as we formally commence the redevelopment work for Worli, NM Joshi, and Naigaon BDD Chawls. This is one of the most ambitious redevelopment projects that our country has seen. pic.twitter.com/A0sr98uIvn — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) August 1, 2021

The Sewri-Worli Elevated Connector project was also seen as the Shiv Sena leader's pet project. Aaditya Thackeray had pushed for a Rs 1,276 crore project in his constituency to be completed before the 2023 deadline.

Shinde-Thackery lock horns of big Aarey shift

It is important to mention that within a day of assuming office, the Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra had also decided to shift the Mumbai Metro 3 car shed back to Aarey, invoking the ire of the Thackerays.

On October 11, 2020, Uddhav Thackeray had announced that the car shed will be shifted from Aarey to Kanjurmarg and no cost will be incurred for the purpose. This became one of the key points of contention between the BJP and Shiv Sena in the last few years. Relevant orders have been given to the state Urban Development Department to continue the construction of the Mumbai Metro-3 car shed at the Aarey site.

This has been vehemently opposed by Aaditya Thackeray who urged the Shinde government to not cast 'hate' meant for his family on the entire city of Mumbai. Joining the 'Aarey' Metro Protest In Mumbai, Thackeray asserted that jungles and the environment in the financial capital needed to be protected. "Politics should be kept aside. We are okay with their anger against us. But it should not be taken out on Mumbaikars", he said.

Aarey is a unique forest within our city. Uddhav Thackeray ji declared 808 acres of Aarey as Forest and the car shed must move out. Our human greed and lack of compassion cannot be allowed to destroy biodiversity in our city. pic.twitter.com/YNbS0ryd8d — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) July 10, 2022

Notably, the Aarey site was finalized by former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan when Congress and NCP were in power. Post-2014, the BJP-Sena government only availed an international loan for it and started implementing the project, Fadnavis has said.