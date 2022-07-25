Last Updated:

Maha Govt Orders Review Of All Development Projects Sanctioned By Aaditya Thackeray

According to sources, the Eknath Shinde government has ordered the review in context of Aaditya Thackeray's constituency, Worli, getting relatively more funds.

Written By
Ananya Varma

Image: Twitter/@AUThackeray


The Maharashtra Government has ordered a review of all the development works and projects that were sanctioned by former Maharashtra Minister and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray. According to sources, the Eknath Shinde government has ordered the review in the context of Aaditya Thackeray's constituency, Worli, getting relatively more funds. The examination has also been ordered into the projects he sanctioned as Maharashtra's Environment and Tourism Minister in the last 2.5 years. 

Several ambitious development projects were undertaken by Thackeray in his home constituency-- Worli. On August 1, 2021, the MVA government formally commenced the redevelopment work for Worli, NM Joshi, and Naigaon BDD Chawls and dubbed it as 'one of the most ambitious redevelopment projects that our country has seen.'

The Sewri-Worli Elevated Connector project was also seen as the Shiv Sena leader's pet project. Aaditya Thackeray had pushed for a Rs 1,276 crore project in his constituency to be completed before the 2023 deadline. 

READ | EC asks Thackeray and Shinde to submit documentary evidence to prove majority in Shiv Sena

Shinde-Thackery lock horns of big Aarey shift

It is important to mention that within a day of assuming office, the Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra had also decided to shift the Mumbai Metro 3 car shed back to Aarey, invoking the ire of the Thackerays. 

On October 11, 2020, Uddhav Thackeray had announced that the car shed will be shifted from Aarey to Kanjurmarg and no cost will be incurred for the purpose. This became one of the key points of contention between the BJP and Shiv Sena in the last few years. Relevant orders have been given to the state Urban Development Department to continue the construction of the Mumbai Metro-3 car shed at the Aarey site.  

READ | 'Had told Uddhav Thackeray to revive ties with BJP': Shiv Sena MP Shrirang Barne

This has been vehemently opposed by Aaditya Thackeray who urged the Shinde government to not cast 'hate' meant for his family on the entire city of Mumbai. Joining the 'Aarey' Metro Protest In Mumbai, Thackeray asserted that jungles and the environment in the financial capital needed to be protected. "Politics should be kept aside. We are okay with their anger against us. But it should not be taken out on Mumbaikars", he said. 

READ | Cornered in Shiv Sena, Uddhav Thackeray targets rebels in interview to party mouthpiece

Notably, the Aarey site was finalized by former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan when Congress and NCP were in power. Post-2014, the BJP-Sena government only availed an international loan for it and started implementing the project, Fadnavis has said. 

READ | Revolt this time aimed at finishing off Sena: Uddhav Thackeray
First Published:
COMMENT