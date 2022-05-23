Maha Govt Played Joke With People, Its Tiny Fuel Tax Cut Effect Of Centre's Move: Fadnavis

Maharashtra's former CM Devendra Fadnavis jibed current CM Uddhav Thackeray over the recent fuel tax cuts and said that compared to the size of the state's GDP, it's far too little, and the people have been insulted by such a meagre tax cut. Talking to the media on May 23 LoP Fadnavis's rationale was that Maharashtra contributes to over 15 per cent of the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and also considering the quantum of tax cuts taken by other states, Maharashtra's announcement of a reduction in the cesses in the range of Rs 2 - 2.5 sounds like a joke on the people of the state.

Fadnavis said, "The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government has made a joke with the people of Maharashtra. To lessen the excise duty in the range of Rs 2 - 2.5 is too less because other states have slashed the prices in the bracket of Rs 7-15. Maharashtra is one of the most developed states in the country contributing to over 15 per cent of the overall GDP of the country."

Devendra Fadnavis termed the VAT reduction by the state government as a sham and said, "This is not any kind of relief by MVA Govt as announced from the official Twitter handle but a natural reduction, based on the reduction in Central Govt taxes," explaining further he stated the tax cuts by MVA government is a natural offshoot of the Centre's decision. He said, "The State Govt levy taxes on basic fuel price, the commission is paid to vendors, road & infrastructure cess, as well as agriculture & infrastructure development cess. If any of these components are reduced by the GoI, then the State tax also automatically gets reduced. In Maharashtra, a reduction of Rs 2.08 on petrol and Rs1.44 on diesel is the effect of road and infrastructure cess reduction by GoI. Very surprising & serious that the MVA Govt is taking credit for mere natural effects of the Centre’s decision & doing nothing to give relief to Maharashtrians."

He also ridiculed the MVA coalition's decision and said, "What is done by MVA is just an ‘April Fool’ act in the month of May!!!."

BJP leader and former CM Fadnavis further compared the revenue sacrifice of Maharashtra and the central government and stated, "The central government has taken a massive revenue loss of over Rs 2,20,000 crore whereas Maharashtra has to bear the loss of a mere Rs 2,500 crore," thus basis the size of the state's economy, "The degree of excise duty cut undertaken by Maharashtra should have been at least 10 per cent of the centre's forego because the state is about 15 per cent of the country's GDP. Thus this is a complete joke played with the people of the state," he said.

This is NOT any kind of relief by MVA Govt as announced from the official twiter handle but a natural reduction, based on the reduction in Central Govt taxes.#MVAExposedOnFuelPrices pic.twitter.com/YaGKARdFeN — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) May 23, 2022

After Kerala, Rajasthan and Odisha agreed to the Centre's request and reduced Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel, Maharashtra followed suit and slashed the VAT on the fuels - 2.08 per litre on Petrol and Rs 1.44 per litre on Diesel. CM Thackeray criticised the Centre's move and said this is too little a reduction given the overall quantum of increase in central excise in the past years. He also demanded that the prices of petrol and diesel be brought back to what they were 6-7 years back.

After the Centre's decision, four states have reduced the VAT including Kerala, Odisha, Maharashtra and Rajasthan.

States Reduction in VAT on Petrol (Rs/Litre) Reduction in VAT on Diesel (Rs/Litre)

Kerala Rs 2.41 Rs 1.36

Odisha Rs 2.23 Rs 1.36

Rajasthan Rs 2.48 Rs 1.16

Maharashtra Rs 2.08 Rs 1.44

States Price of Petrol (May 23) / May 21 Price of Diesel (May 23) / May 21

Kerala ₹ 107.71 ₹ 117.19 ₹ 94.84 ₹ 104.77

Odisha ₹ 103.19 ₹ 112.49 ₹ 94.76 ₹ 102.23

Rajasthan ₹108.48 ₹ 118.03 ₹ 93.72 ₹ 100.92

Maharashtra ₹109.24 ₹ 120.51 ₹ 95.59 ₹ 104.77

7/12 We are reducing the Central excise duty on Petrol by ₹ 8 per litre and on Diesel by ₹ 6 per litre.

This will reduce the price of petrol by ₹ 9.5 per litre and of Diesel by ₹ 7 per litre.



It will have revenue implication of around ₹ 1 lakh crore/year for the government. — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) May 21, 2022

IMAGE: PTI