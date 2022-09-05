Maha Govt Withdraws MVA's List Of 12 Nominations For Legislative Council Under Guv Quota

The Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government has withdrawn the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi's recommendation for the nomination of 12 names as MLCs under the Governor's quota.

The previous government led by Uddhav Thackeray had recommended 12 names for nomination as MLCs two years ago, but the file was never approved by Governor B S Koshyari.

People from the fields of arts, literature, social work, etc are eligible for the nomination as the MLCs.

Prominent among the 12 names suggested by MVA included actor Urmila Matondkar who had joined Shiv Sena after quitting Congress.

The Shinde government wrote to the governor to treat the recommendation as withdrawn and the governor has accepted the decision of the new government, an official said on Sunday.

The Shinde government told the governor that the fresh list of nominations will be conveyed to him soon.