Maha Guv Koshyari Clarifies Remarks On Mumbai, Gujaratis & Rajasthanis After Backlash

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari triggered a political storm and then clarified on Saturday after he said that there would be 'no money left' in Mumbai if Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are removed from the city. Addressing a public event in Andheri, Koshyari remarked that Mumbai would no longer remain the financial capital if people from Gujarat and Rajasthan were taken out.

"I tell this to the people of Maharashtra, that if Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are removed from Mumbai, Thane regions, then no money will be left. Mumbai will no longer be called the financial capital," said Koshyari.

Maharashtra Governor clarifies his remarks

Shortly after that, following the remark being panned by political parties, the Governor clarified his remarks, tweeting a long threat that translates to:

"Mumbai is the pride of Maharashtra. It is also the financial capital of the country.

I am proud that I got the opportunity to serve the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the Marathi people as a Governor. Because of this I tried to learn the Marathi language in a very short time.

In the statement I made at the Rajasthani Samaj program yesterday, I had no intention of underestimating the Marathi man. I spoke only on the contribution made by the Gujarati and Rajasthani Mandals to business.

Marathi people built Maharashtra by working hard. That is why many Marathi entrepreneurs are famous today. They are planting the flag of Marathi in a big way not only in Maharashtra, but in India and all over the world. Therefore, there is no question of underestimating the contribution of Marathi people.

But as usual my statement was distorted. Marathi people's hard work has contributed the most in the construction of Maharashtra. Lately the vision of seeing everything through political glasses has developed, we have to change that. Appreciating one community is never an insult to another community.

Political parties should not create controversy over it without reason. Marathi people will never be insulted by me at least. In the progress and development of this Marathi land which is made up of various castes and communities, everyone has a contribution and the contribution of Marathi people is more."

Political parties had sought apology from Koshyari

The remark stoked a massive controversy with political parties of the ousted MVA government demanding an apology from the Governor.

"His name is 'Koshiyari'. But as a governor, there is not a bit of 'smartness' in what he says and does. He is sitting on the chair only because we faithfully obey the command of 'hum do'," senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said.

On the other hand, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole demanded that the Prime Minister and President take cognizance of the statements. "Koshyari might not have enough information about Maharashtra. We condemn this statement. PM, President, and Home Minister should take a note of this. Koshyari should apologize and resign from the post of governor," Patole said.

BJP-Shiv Sena government ally--MNS also condemned the remark with party president Raj Thackeray issuing a statement on Twitter. "If you don't know about the history of Maharashtra then don't talk. The post of a Governor is a position of prestige and honour, so people hesitate to speak against him, but his statements have hurt the sentiments of the people of Maharashtra," said Thackeray.

He further added that people from other states came for business in Maharashtra because the Marathi people had cultivated the land of the state in such a way. "Will they get such an environment anywhere else?" he asked.