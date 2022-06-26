Last Updated:

Maha HM Claims 'no Law & Order Issue Today'; Says 'MLAs Security Was Not Withdrawn'

In the wake of the political turmoil in Maharashtra, Home Minister of the State Dilip Walse Patil confirmed that there has been no major incident on Sunday.

In the wake of the political turmoil in Maharashtra, Home Minister of the State, Dilip Walse Patil stated that there has been no major incident of disruption of law and order on Sunday. Taking to the microblogging site Twitter, the Nationalist Congress Party leader further said that 'adequate security' has been provided at the office and residence of all the rebel MLAs who are presently in Guwahati. He added that at no point in time was their security withdrawn, as is being claimed, as he tagged the Governor.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari received a complaint from 38 MLAs of Shiv Sena, 2 MLAs of Prahar Jan Shakti Party and 7 independent MLAs stating that the security cover has been 'illegally and unlawfully withdrawn'. In the complaint, they had raised serious concerns about the safety of their homes and families in the context of provocation and threatening statements made by certain political leaders. 

Maharashtra Governor writes to Home Secretary

Governor Koshyari sent a letter to Home Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ajay Kumar Bhalla. In the letter, the leader apprised the latter of the fact that he has already issued directions to the state police to provide adequate police protection to the MLAs, their families and homes on an immediate basis.

Outlining that despite this, the offices and homes of some of the MLAs have been vandalised, with the police being 'a mute spectator', Governor Koshiyari requested Home Secretary Bhalla, ''adequate provision of  Central Security Forces be made and kept ready, in case required, to address the situation".

Earlier, the Ministry of Home Affairs provided Y+ security cover to 15 MLAs of Sena rebel Eknath Shinde's camp. About four to five Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) commandos, in shifts, will be securing Ramesh Bornare, Mangesh Kudalkar, Sanjay Shirsat, Latabai Sonawane, Prakas Surve, Sadanand Sarvankar, Yogesh Dada Kadam, Pratap Sarnaik, Yamini Jadhav, Pradeep Jaiswal, Sanjay Rathod, Dadaji Bhuse, Dilip Lande, Balaji Kalyanar, and Sandipanrao Bhumare.

 

