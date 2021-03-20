Maha HM To File Defamation Case Against Param Bir Singh Over His 'extortion' Allegations

Refuting ex-Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh's 'extortion' allegations, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Saturday, said that he would file a defamation case against Singh. Demanding that CM Uddhav Thackeray order an independent probe into the allegations made by Singh. Param Bir Singh has been transferred to Maharashtra (Home Guards) after ex-Mumbai API Sachin Vaze's arrest in the Antilia bomb scare case.

Anil Deshmukh to file defamation against Param Bir Singh

Issuing a press release, Deshmukh alleged that Singh had sent Whatsapp chats to ACP Sanjay Patil and then-API Sachin Vaze regarding his 'extortion claims', just a day before he was transferred, in a bid to save himself. Claiming that Vaze - who had been suspended after 2004 custodial death - was reinstated by Param Bir Singh, overriding the Home department. Questioning Param Bir Singh's silence on the 'extortion' claims for son long, Deshmukh refuted his allegations and alleged that Singh was attempting to save himself as his links in the Antilia bomb scare case were becoming evident.

"In an interview given to Lokmat, I mentioned that Mr. Parambir Singh was removed from the post as a consequence of some serious issues against him came to our notice, so Mr. Singh again tried to create some evidence in the form of WhatsApp conversation on March 19th. All the allegations made by Mr Parambir Singh are false, he should prove them. I’m filing a defamation case against him," said the statement adding, "It was Mr. Singh who reinstated Mr. Waze who was suspended for 16 years. I ask the Chief Minister to conduct an unbiased & fair enquiry of Mr. Singh’s allegations." READ | 'No, transferring Param Bir Singh is not the answer to failed governance': Ratan Sharda

What has Param Bir Singh claimed?

In his 8-page letter to Thackeray, Param Bir Singh has refuted Deshmukh's statements that his transfer was due to 'serious lapses in the investigation', the 'serious lapses are not pardonable', and that his transfer was 'not on administrative grounds'. Furthermore, Singh alleges that Vaze had been summoned by Deshmukh to his residence several times in the past few months 'setting a target of accumulating Rs 100 crores a month' from 1,750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai - collecting Rs 2-3 lakhs from each. He added that the Home Minister had said that a monthly collection of Rs 40-50 crores were achievable from such establishments and the rest could be 'collected from other sources'. Accepting his police force's full responsibility, Singh in the letter claimed that there was no evidence against him and invited to check the call records of Sachin Vaze if need be.

CM Uddhav Thackeray's PR team has pointed that the email received by the CM's secretariat was unsigned, bearing only his name and signature. The letter is currently under scrutiny and an attempt is being made to contact Param Bir Singh through the Home Department. Both Congress and BJP have demanded Anil Deshmukh's resignation over the allegations.

Car with gelatin sticks found near Antilia

On February 25, at around 3 PM, a car (green Scorpio) laden with explosive gelatin sticks along with a threatening letter was found by Mumbai Police, outside the Ambani residence - Antilia. A primary investigation from the CCTV revealed that the car had been parked near the residence since 1 AM, intervening night on between Wednesday-Thursday. Later on March 5, Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the car in question, was found dead at the Kalwa creek - with police claiming that he committed suicide by jumping into the stream. With the deceased wife alleging murder, autopsy results showed several abrasions on Hiren's face and a cloth stuffed into his mouth, leading to an investigation. NIA has taken over both Mansukh Hiren's death probe and the Antilia bomb scare probe - with ex-Mumbai API Sachin Vaze arrested in connection to the bomb scare case and under investigation over Mansukh Hiren's death.

