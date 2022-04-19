Maha LoP Darekar Blames Shiv Sena For Attack On 'Pol Khol' Vehicle; 'We Will Agitate'

The Bharatiya Janata Party's 'Pol Khol' campaign, which is gearing up for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections (BMC), has suffered a setback. On Monday, the vehicle used for the campaigning was discovered in a damaged state in Chembur. Bharatiya Janata Party, Leader of Opposition, Pravin Darekar stated that severe action should be taken against the accused pelting stones at Pol Khol Abhiyan vehicles.

Speaking about the incident, Pravin Darekar, BJP, LoP, Maharashtra told ANI, "The Pol Khol Abhiyan is active now. They threw stones at our poll khol abhiyan vehicles in the night. However, we will continue with our task." He further asserted that Shiv Sena is involved in corruption. They have done nothing in Mumbai. Shiv Sena is greedy. However, we are gathering evidence to reveal the corruption of Shiv Sena.

Mumbai police identified four people in connection with stone-pelting at BJP vehicles in Chembur area on Tuesday.

Pravin Darekar, BJP, LoP, Maharashtra told that he believed Shiv Sena members were responsible for the attack. "We will agitate if the police do not arrest those guilty for the damage," he stated.

"The windscreen of this vehicle was broken overnight," an aide of his stated. “On Tuesday, when we arrived at the location, we discovered it. This is a premeditated attempt to derail our campaign.” he added.

BJP leader Prasad Lal said, “Stone Pelting was done on our bus, we were attacked and Shiv Sena orchestrated the attack. Mumbai Police did not take any action.” He further stated, "Pol Khol Yatra will not start until the culprits of stone pelting are punished.”

Pravin Darekar further stated that the Pol Khol Campaign will conclude in the presence of Devendra Fadnavis, the leader of the Sionala Opposition.

"The long-running scandal is exposing the swindle in the Mumbai Municipal Corporation. We can democratically present this to the people. However, the administration has been accused of attempting to stifle our profound movement by enlisting the help of certain hooliganism," Pravin Darekar asserted.

He further stated that there is no need to investigate whether the Shiv Sena is involved. If the offender is not apprehended, the Pol Khol Abhiyan members will agitate at the police station, he warned.

He went on to say that CCTV has been installed in the office of the Commissioner of Police Sanjay Pandey, and at the site of the incident. "Shiv Sena fears that their scams will be exposed. Henceforth, the government is also trying to ban the Pol Khol movement," he added.