Maha LoP Devendra Fadnavis Hits Out CM Uddhav Over Arrest Of Kashmiri Pandits In Pune

Update: In the latest development, Rohit Kachroo has been released by the state authorities. Devendra Fadnavis said, "Rohit Kachroo has just been released by the Police. Not just this time, but we shall continue to raise our voices against such injustice against our Kashmiri Pandit brothers by the MVA government."

In a major development, the Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra assembly, Devendra Fadnavis has lambasted the Shiv Sena-led state government, calling them a party of pseudo-seculars. The strong words from the former Maharashtra CM came after a group of Kashmiri Pandits were allegedly apprehended by Pune Police. Launching fresh salvos at the state government, Fadnavis said that it is shocking that Kashmiri Pandits are mistreated and their voices are being shut under Uddhav Thackeray's regime. Fadnavis further informed that he has looked into the arrest personally while the Mayor of Pune City Murlidhar Mohol has provided local assistance.

"The Kashmir files...one half-truth"

The arrests came in the backdrop of an event which was organised in Pune where author Ashok Pandey was going to elaborate his views on the recently released film, The Kashmir Files directed by National award-winning filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri. The show was titled "The Kashmir files...one half-truth." BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga brought the matter into the limelight as he tweeted in the morning regarding the arrest of Rohit Kachroo and a few other Kashmiri Pandits who were going to visit the event to protest against the event.

Bagga further added that the detained protestors are kept in Kothrud police station allegedly on the orders of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. He tagged Devendra Fadnavis in the aforementioned tweet, asking him to take the matter into consideration on an urgent basis.

The Kashmir Files

Director Vivek Agnihotri and seasoned actor Anupam Kher are currently basking in the success of their recently released film The Kashmir Files. The movie, which outlines the plight of Kashmiri pandits has not only performed an exceptional business at the box office but also has garnered adulation from popular figures belonging to all walks of life. The film is set in the backdrop of the early 1990s as it outlines the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus caused due to insurgency in the state. Apart from Anupam Kher, the film also stars Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi and Darshan Kumar in pivotal roles. The movie since its release has sparked a new series of controversies with polarised opinions.