Maha LoP Says 'no Right To Preach' As Huge Crowd Joins Ajit Pawar Event Post COVID Warning

With the threat of a third wave of COVID-19 seemingly looming over India, a massive mass gathering of 8000-10,000 was witnessed during the inauguration of the Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP's) office in Pune on Saturday. Notably, the event was also attended by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Notably, Ajit Pawar on the same day had asked people not to lower their guard against COVID-19 in view of the possible third wave of the pandemic, and warned them against visiting tourist attractions in the present scenario just because restrictions have been eased. Now, Maharashtra's Leader of Opposition (LoP) has slammed Pawar and asked for strict action against the NCP leader.

Praveen Darekar calls for strict actions against Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and others

Praveen Darekar, LoP in Maharashtra Legislative Council, talking to ANI slammed the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and said, "If 8000-10,000 people gather in an event then Ajit Pawar has no moral right to urge people to follow COVID guidelines. They filed FIR against other party leaders for flouting COVID norms. Action should be taken against them," said Praveen Darekar.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Massive crowd was seen during the inauguration of the National Congress Party's office in Pune today. Deputy CM Ajit Pawar was also present at the event. pic.twitter.com/UbSlQUQ5ei — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2021

If 8000-10,000 people gather in an event then Ajit Pawar has no moral right to urge people to follow COVID guidelines. They filed FIR against other party leaders for flouting COVID norms. Action should be taken against them: Praveen Darekar, LoP in Maharashtra Legislative Council pic.twitter.com/h7A8G4zbRk — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2021

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on his Pune visit while speaking to the media said that people need to take the warning about the third wave seriously. He also said that if people continue to go out of the district for tourism purposes, the administration will have no other option but to impose a 15-day quarantine regime on such people after their return home.

"Delta plus' variant may trigger third COVID-19 wave in Maharashtra: Health dept

Meanwhile, the highly virulent "Delta plus" variant of the novel coronavirus could stoke the third wave in Maharashtra, according to a presentation made at a meeting attended by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday. The number of active patients could reach up to eight lakh, while 10 percent out of them could be children, said the presentation made by the state health department, as per an official release.

The meeting was held to take stock of preparations to tackle a possible third wave of COVID-19 even as Maharashtra, the state worst hit by the pandemic, emerges out of a devastating second wave of the infection. Besides Thackeray, health minister Rajesh Tope and members of the state task force on COVID-19 attended the meeting. The presentation made by the health department at the meet portrayed possible scenarios in case a fresh wave of infection hits Maharashtra.

"If we do not follow COVID-19-appropriate behaviour, we would be hit by the third wave before we can fully recover from the second one," Thackeray was quoted as saying in the release at the meeting as reported by PTI.

(Image Credits: ANI/Twitter)

