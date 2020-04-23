Maha Min Raut Blindly Absolves Cong Of Attack On Arnab Goswami Despite Goons Confessing

In a brazen and blind defence of the Congress party and an example of not putting his obligations to office first, Maharashtra minister Nitin Raut on Thursday said that in his opinion, Congress is not behind the attack on Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami & Republic TV Editor Samyabrata Ray Goswami as the party follows Gandhi's non-violence ideology.

This came in despite irrefutable Congress link and the attackers' own confession to Arnab's Mumbai police security attache after being apprehended that they were Youth Congress workers sent by party higher-ups to teach him a lesson.

Attackers part of Youth Congress

The goons are now in the custody of Mumbai Police post their confession. Meanwhile, Republic Media Network has accessed the Facebook and Twitter profiles of the two attackers which show that they are workers of Youth Wing of the Mumbai Congress. In one of the pictures, an attacker can also be seen with Senior Congress leader Mallikarjuna Kharge.

Alka Lamba celebrates attack

Mere hours after the physical attack, Congress leader Alka Lamba celebrated the attack. She went on to hail the Congress Youth Wing, following the attackers confessing to Arnab's Mumbai police security attache after being apprehended that they belonged to the Congress Youth Wing and were sent by party higher-ups to teach him a lesson. Alka Lamba in a tweet posted at 3 AM on Thursday wrote, "Long live youth Congress."

Arnab and Samyabrata attacked

The attack took place barely 500 metres away from Arnab's house as he and Samyabrata Ray were driving back following his show, with Arnab driving their Toyota Corolla. Masked goons on a bike overtook and blocked Arnab's car and proceeded to hurl bottles along with abuses after taking a good hard look to identify him in the front seat.

Arnab's security caught the attackers, who are now in the custody of the Mumbai police and are being questioned. They confessed to Arnab's Mumbai police attache who is an undersigned in the complaint that they had been sent by party higher-ups to teach Arnab a lesson. This comes after Arnab had questioned Congress president Sonia Gandhi in his debate mere hours earlier.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered several hours after the complaint was filed. It has been registered at the NM Joshi Marg Police station under sec 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint) and 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of IPC, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 3, Mumbai. The charges are severely watered down.