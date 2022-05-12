Maha Min Slams Yogi Govt's Plan For A UP Office In Mumbai; 'He Should Focus On UP'

Amid the Yogi Adityanath government’s announcement to set up an Uttar Pradesh government office in Mumbai for the people from UP, Maharashtra Ports Development minister Aslam Shaikh dismissed the need for such an office and said that the people of Maharashtra were welcoming the people with ‘great hearts’. Earlier on May 9, the UP government announced its decision to open an office in Mumbai to look after the interests of the residents of UP who have been residing in Maharashtra for work-related reasons.

Reacting to the Yogi Adityanath government’s decision to open an office in Mumbai, Congress’ Aslam Shaikh said that the UP CM should focus on opening factories and industries in UP rather than the office in Mumbai. “People of Maharashtra have great hearts. Yogi should end Diwali, Holi, Ramzan in UP and bring development in the state. He should bring factories and industries in UP,” Shaikh said.

Dismissing the announcement made, Shaikh slammed the UP CM and said that the move was announced with a political motive ahead of the upcoming elections in Mumbai. “He talks nonsense and doesn't talk about real issues. The BMC elections are coming. Why has he brought this topic ahead of the election?” the Congress leader asked. Earlier, Maharashtra Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil had also called it needless for the UP CM to set up an office in Mumbai and raised the issue of the emerging proximity between MNS and BJP and the soon-to-be-announced BMC elections in Maharashtra.

UP state govt to set up office in Mumbai

Yogi Adityanath in a bid to aid Uttar Pradesh residents in Mumbai, especially the migrant workers, instructed his officials to establish an office in Mumbai.

Yogi Adityanath directed the officials to establish a UP office in the capital of Maharashtra in order to connect with all the residents of UP who have been living in Mumbai for a long time, according to a government statement. The UP government’s initiative would not only protect the interests of thousands of UP residents residing in Mumbai but will also allow them to invest in their home state and contribute to its progress, according to the statement.

Through the office, UP residents in Mumbai would be informed about the opportunities for investment in tourism, culture, and other industries in UP, and will be encouraged to establish businesses in the state as well, the statement added. The Mumbaikars, hailing from UP, has made significant contributions to the economy of the state. As per estimates, there are over 50 to 60 lakh natives from UP among the 1.84 crore population of Mumbai.

IMAGE: FACEBOOK/ ANI