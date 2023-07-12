Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel Meet Shah In Delhi; Shinde, Fadnavis Head To National Capital

The political upheaval of Maharashtra has reached the national capital as Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) including Ajit Pawar and Praful Patel have reached Delhi. The duo reached Amit Shah's residence on Wednesday (July 12) evening. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis are also headed to New Delhi, according to sources.

#WATCH | Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and Praful Patel reach Delhi airport. pic.twitter.com/TC4KvN2ezo July 12, 2023

This is the first visit of all the top Maharashtra leaders to New Delhi after NCP leader Ajit Pawar vertically split the Sharad Pawar-led party and joined the Maharashtra government as the Deputy Chief Minister.

According to sources the leaders are likely to discuss the ministerial berths to be allocated to the newly inducted ministers including Ajit Pawar.

Praful Patel on Delhi visit

NCP Leader and former Sharad Pawar aide, Praful Patel, said about meeting with Union Minister Amit Shah, “Ajit Dada Pawar and I have come to Delhi for the first time since the formation of the government. But today we will have a formal meeting with Amit Shah,”

Clearing the rumours about berth sharing dispute between NCP and BJP, “There is no dispute between us regarding portfolio sharing. Discussion was held with Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis yesterday and everything is settled,”

“Some ministries are with Shinde and some with BJP. Discussion is going on as to which ministry we will get,” Patel added.

Regarding any Central Ministry to NCP, Patel said, “There is no discussion on it yet. Ajit Pawar and I have been invited for the NDA meeting. We will meet Prime Minister Modi on the 18th July,”

(This is breaking news. Updates will follow)