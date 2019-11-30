Maha Portfolios: Revenue For Cong, Home For NCP, Urban Development For Sena - Sources

Ahead of the floor test in Maharashtra, sources, on Saturday, have revealed the portfolios to be held by the ministers of the three parties in the Maha Vikas Aghadi. Sources report that the Congress plans to keep the ministeries of Revenue, Public Works Department (PWD), Excise department. Meanwhile, NCP is set to get the plum portfolios of Home, Finance, and Environment, as per sources. Shive Sena, on the other hand, will allegedly retain Urban development, Irrigation, and MSRDC. Sources also report that Ajit Pawar too will be given a portfolio. Six ministers have already taken oath along with CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Nana Patole to be Speaker?

Earlier in the day, Congress' Nana Patole has been nominated as the next Speaker, as the alliance had agreed that Congress will decide the Speaker. Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar met with NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar ahead of the floor test, still in talks to decide on who will get the Deputy CM. Ahead of the floor test, Sanjay Raut has claimed the Maha Vikas Aghadi has the majority with a total of 170 seats in a House of 288. BJP, the Opposition now, has alleged that the new government was constantly flouting constitutional norms.

The Assembly will hold a two-day sitting on the weekend with the floor test on Saturday and the election of the Speaker on Sunday. The trust vote will be preceded by the introduction of the new ministers in the House. The new Speaker will then announce the name of the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly on Sunday.

Uddhav takes oath as 1st Thackeray CM

The Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, who is the first member of the Thackeray clan to hold a Chief ministerial position took oath at 6:40 PM on November 30 at Shivaji Park after being unanimously selected as the Maha Vikas Aghadi leader. The Maha Vikas Aghadi which staked a claim on Tuesday has been given a deadline till December 3 to prove their numbers. All MLAs were sworn-in on Wednesday in a special session, including Devendra Fadnavis who stepped down as CM after Ajit Pawar rescinded his support to the BJP-led government. The BJP-Sena which fell out squabbling over a 50-50 power-sharing and shared CM post bagged 161 seats (BJP- 105, Shiv Sena-56), while the Maha Aghadi won 98 seats (NCP -54, Congress).

