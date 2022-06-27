Maha Secretariat Seeks Response Of 16 Rebel MLAs On Disqualification; Deadline Ends Today

In an update in the Maharashtra political drama, the state legislature secretariat has sought a written response to the ‘summons’ issued to 16 rebel MLAs including Eknath Shinde, over the complaints seeking their disqualification. Shiv Sena warned of 'appropriate actions' if no response is provided by the evening of June 27.

As per the 'summons', the Maharashtra Shiv Sena Office will initiate necessary action based on the complaint filed by Prabhu.

On Saturday, the Maharashtra legislature secretariat issued ‘summons’ to 16 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs including Shinde and sought written replies by the evening of June 27 to the complaints seeking their disqualification. The summons was to all 16 MLAs was sent by the Shiv Sena’s chief whip Sunil Prabhu, with Rajendra Bhagwat, principal secretary of the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan's signature.

This came after the rebel MLAs of Shinde failed to attend the party meeting here on Wednesday called by Prabhu. Following this, the Sena submitted two letters to the legislature secretariat, seeking disqualification of 16 MLAs including Shinde.

The summons issued by Bhagwat on Saturday said, "Prabhu had submitted a letter to deputy speaker of the Assembly Narhari Zirwal seeking their disqualification under The Members of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly (Disqualification on ground of Defection) Rules, 1986".

Eknath Shinde moves SC against disqualification notice

On Sunday, June 26, Maharashtra Shiv Sena MLA and minister Eknath Shinde moved the Supreme Court against the disqualification notice. On Monday, a vacation bench of justices Surya Kant and J B Pardiwala is likely to hear Shinde's plea.

The rebel group led by Shinde is demanding that Shiv Sena should withdraw from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, which also comprises the Congress and NCP, but Sena supremo and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has refused to give in and the party has now asked the dissidents to quit and contest polls again.

Earlier on June 23, Shiv Sena rebels declared Eknath Shinde as their group leader and pledged support and vested absolute powers on him to take any decision on their behalf. Shinde addressed a meeting held in a five-star hotel in Guwahati and conveyed a message of political one-upmanship against Uddhav Thackeray’s faction of Shiv Sena.

