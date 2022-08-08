Maha: Several Sena Functionaries In Nanded Join Shinde Faction During CM's Visit

Several Shiv Sena office-bearers in Nanded in Maharashtra on Monday joined the faction of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during his visit.

These include district presidents Umesh Bonde and Anand Bondharkar and twelve taluka heads of the party, functionaries of the Shinde faction said.

Shinde, who carried out the ground-breaking ceremonies of some developmental works in Nanded, also addressed a public meeting.

The state has allotted Rs 192 crore for development of roads in Parbhani, Nanded and Hingoli, while works of bridges and roads will be taken up in Purna and other areas of Nanded, an official said.

