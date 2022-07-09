Maha Speaker Narwekar Writes To DGP Against Cow Slaughter On Bakrid; Orders Stern Action

A day ahead of Bakrid, Maharashtra's newly-elected assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar wrote a letter to the Director-General of Police (DGP) of the state, Rajnish Seth, and issued strict order regarding the prohibition of cow slaughter on the day of the festival. He instructed the officials to make sure that if it happens, stern action needs to be taken against the offenders.

In his letter, Narwekar stated, "There is a possibility that cow slaughter might take place in a large number on the occasion of Bakrid. Hence, proper measures must be taken to stop the cow slaughter".

It is pertinent to note that Eid-ul-Azha (Bakrid) will likely be observed on July 10. Also known as “Sacrifice Feast”, it is marked by sacrificing an animal, usually a sheep or a goat. Following the sacrifice, people distribute the offerings to their family members, friends, neighbours, and especially to the poor and needy.

Karnataka warns against cow slaughter

The Karnataka government has warned the sellers and buyers of cattle about cow slaughter in the state on Bakrid. Karnataka Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu B Chavan appealed to people not to sacrifice cattle for the festival, while warning of stern action against the offenders under Cattle Slaughter Prevention and Protection Act, 2020 and Cow Slaughter Prohibition Act.

The Karnataka government has instructed the Animal Husbandry Department and the police to keep a strict vigil on the illegal movement of cows and beef to/from outside the state.

NDA candidate and BJP’s Rahul Narwekar was announced as the new Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Sunday. Rahul Narwekar sailed past the majority mark with 164 votes, as opposed to 107 votes registered for MVA candidate and Shiv Sena MLA Rajan Salvi.

(Image: ANI)