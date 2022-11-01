‘Maha Thug Party’: BJP Fires Jibe At AAP For 'extorting' Money From Sukesh Chandrasekhar

Soon after jailed conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar claimed that he has paid Rs 10 crore to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Minister Satyendar Jain as “protection money”, BJP on Tuesday hit out the Arvind Kejriwal-led party for allegedly 'extorting money' from an extortionist. The saffron party also slammed AAP for offering a Rajya Sabha seat to the conman and taking money from him in order to provide protection to him in jail.

Addressing a press conference, national spokesperson of BJP Sambit Patra said, “Sukesh Chandrashekar is a conman and extortionist, who despite being in jail did extortion of Rs 200 crore. Won't be an exaggeration to say AAP has extorted from an extortionist. You'll be surprised to know that jailed AAP Minister Satyendar Jain is his friend and Sukesh’s letter also reveals the same. AAP is a ‘maha thug’ party.”

“Sukesh Chandrasekhar also revealed that he was in touch with AAP since 2015. Since then, he and Delhi Minister Satyendra Jain were even friends. Sukesh also claimed that AAP has even promised to give him a Rajya Sabha seat and portray him as a big leader in the south,” the BJP spokesperson added.

Earlier in the day, Patra even took to Twitter and claimed that AAP is a corrupt party. “This is huge! Sukesh Chandrasekhar paid protection money to now-jailed AAP Minister Satyendra Jain. About 50 crores was paid to the party as well. No doubt there’s a reason why AAP is called Kattar corrupt party.”

Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s big claim

Making a sensational claim in a letter written by Chandrasekhar from the Mandoli Jail to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on October 7, he revealed that he has contributed more than Rs 50 crore to AAP til now in lieu of getting a prominent post in the party and getting nominated to the Rajya Sabha. The conman has also alleged that he was being threatened by the AAP leader to withdraw his plea in the Delhi High Court seeking a CBI inquiry into the jail racket.

"In 2019, I was visited by Satyendar Jain and his secretary and close friend Sushil in jail and asked to pay Rs 2 crore per month to him as protection money to live safely in jail and to get even basic facilities provided. Also, he asked me to pay Rs1.50 crore to DG Prison Sandeep Goel who he said was a close associate of his. He forced me to pay and a total amount of 10 crores in a matter of two or three months was extorted from me through constant pressure,” conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar stated in the letter to Delhi Lieutenant Governor.

Kejriwal defends Satyendar Jain

Defending his jailed Minister Satyendar Jain, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal contended that the claims by the conman are being peddled by BJP in a bid to divert attention from the Morbi bridge collapse tragedy which led to the death of over 130 people. He also accused the saffron party of using Sukesh Chandrasekhar to defame AAP ahead of the Gujarat Assembly polls.

Addressing a press conference Kejriwal said, “Who is he (Sukesh)? I just read about this. Before the Punjab election, they brought Kumar Vishwas. When BJP realised that it is losing the Punjab election, it fired from Kumar Vishwas' shoulder. Now, BJP's condition in Gujarat is so bad that they are now seeking the help of Sukesh Chandrasekhar."