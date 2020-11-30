Maha Vikas Aghadi Govt Is A Failure; Won't Survive For Long: BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar

BJP MLA from Atul Bhatkhalkar while speaking to Republic TV attacked the Maha Vikas Aghadi government and said that this government won't survive for long. He said that in the last year, the government didn't do anything for the sake of the common people.

Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik was recently summoned by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering case. He has called it a political and personal vendetta. When we asked the BJP MLA about his view on this issue, he said that the Sena MLA should join the probe.

"Instead of joining the probe, he has quarantined himself. ED is a free agency. They have found something which they are probing. Sarnaik should join the probe if he has done nothing," Atul said.

'Complete failure'

The BJP MLA also said that they will continue raising their voice against the wrongdoings of Maharashtra's Maha Vikas Aghadi government. He said that the first year of the government was a complete failure. Atul also spoke on various issues during the press meet. He said that BJP is not against any religion.

"You ask us we are against the Azan. I say we respect all religions. We only say that no assembly should take place on roads," he remarked.

Atul also attacked Shiv Sena saying they have lost their Hindutva. He said that Shiv Sena has forgotten the principles of Balasaheb Thackeray. He was pointing that by shaking hands with Congress, the Hindutva of Shiv Sena had died long back.

The BJP is organising meetings at every district to expose the failures of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. The BJP MLA said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government is a symbol of complete failure.

