'Maha Vikas Aghadi': Netizens Weigh In, Propose Alternatives For Cong-NCP-Sena To Mull

Sources have revealed that the Congress-NCP meetings have zeroed in on a new name for the proposed alliance with Shiv Sena. It has been reportedly suggested that the new alliance will be called as ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’. However, as per the sources, Shiv Sena’s demand for it to be named as ‘Maha Shiv Aghadi’ was rejected. This has evoked a flurry of reactions on social media. While some people cast aspersions over the stability of the alliance, others lambasted the Shiv Sena for comprising their core Hindutva ideology for the sake of government formation with erstwhile opponents.

These are some of the netizen reactions:

If there is No MahaSHIVAghadi Govt in Maharashtra then there will be MahaVIKASAghadi Govt.: Congress



What does this mean?🤔🙄 — INNOCENT GUY 🇮🇳 (@mgnayak5) November 21, 2019

Finally! We have it! A name for the alliance.

At this lightening decision making speed, Maharashtra will make rapid progress. #MaharashtraGovtFormation #MahaVikasAghadi — Amit Shirodkar (@amit_shirodkar) November 21, 2019

Maha Vinash Aghadi.. because it will finish all three parties in Maharashtra.. — muddaabaaz (@muddaabaaz) November 21, 2019

Maharashtra power tussle

Since none of the major political parties could garner enough numbers for government formation, President's Rule was imposed in Maharashtra on November 12. Hectic parlays have been going on in the NCP, Shiv Sena, and Congress camps to forge a post-poll alliance in the state. Sources also indicated that a formula has been worked out whereby the Sena would get the CM’s post for 5 years. However, all three parties would have ministers proportionate to their strength in the Maharashtra assembly. On Wednesday, Congress president has reportedly given the green signal for the formation of an alliance with the Shiv Sena. It is likely that Congress, NCP and the Sena will formally announce the alliance in Mumbai on Friday.

