The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

'Maha Vikas Aghadi': Netizens Weigh In, Propose Alternatives For Cong-NCP-Sena To Mull

Politics

People on social media pitched in their opinion about 'Maha Vikas Aghadi', the proposed name of the new alliance between the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena.

Written By Akhil Oka | Mumbai | Updated On:
Maharashtra

Sources have revealed that the Congress-NCP meetings have zeroed in on a new name for the proposed alliance with Shiv Sena. It has been reportedly suggested that the new alliance will be called as ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’. However, as per the sources, Shiv Sena’s demand for it to be named as ‘Maha Shiv Aghadi’ was rejected. This has evoked a flurry of reactions on social media. While some people cast aspersions over the stability of the alliance, others lambasted the Shiv Sena for comprising their core Hindutva ideology for the sake of government formation with erstwhile opponents.

Read: ON RECORD! NCP Confirms Sonia Gandhi Has Agreed To Alliance With Sena

These are some of the netizen reactions:

Read: Maharashtra To Endure Uddhav's Delhi Darshan? Cong-NCP-Sena To Make State Wait: Sources

Read: Snubbed Again? Shiv Sena & NCP To Rotate Maharashtra CM Post '50:50': PTI Sources

Maharashtra power tussle

Since none of the major political parties could garner enough numbers for government formation, President's Rule was imposed in Maharashtra on November 12. Hectic parlays have been going on in the NCP, Shiv Sena, and Congress camps to forge a post-poll alliance in the state. Sources also indicated that a formula has been worked out whereby the Sena would get the CM’s post for 5 years. However, all three parties would have ministers proportionate to their strength in the Maharashtra assembly. On Wednesday, Congress president has reportedly given the green signal for the formation of an alliance with the Shiv Sena. It is likely that Congress, NCP and the Sena will formally announce the alliance in Mumbai on Friday. 

Read: 'Maharashtra Govt Will Soon Be Formed Under Sena Leadership': Sanjay Raut

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
UPBEAT INDIA LOOK TO END ON A HIGH
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG