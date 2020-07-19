Panvel Covid Centre Rape Case: Maharashtra WCD Minister Demands Action By State Home Min

Maharashtra 's Women and Child Development Minister Yashomati Thakur has urged state's Home Minister to take stringent action against the accused in the rape of a 40-year-old woman in a COVID-19 quarantine centre in Navi Mumbai. "A very unfortunate incident happened in Navi Mumbai in a COVID Care Centre. An FIR has been lodged against the culprit. I have spoken to the Home Minister and even wrote a letter. Strict action will be taken against the culprit," she said on Saturday.

'Personally looking into the matter'

"I am personally looking into the matter with the state women's commission," Thakur added. Slamming the state government on Saturday over the incident, BJP leader Ram Kadam had said, "What is the state government doing? These incidents are happening because of the Maharashtra Government's mismanagement and negligence. Some quarantine centres are also not providing meals on time."

According to reports, the woman, who was COVID-19 positive, was raped at a quarantine centre in Panvel on Thursday. The accused was arrested within a few hours. Speaking to ANI, Ravindra Geete, ACP, Panvel Zone-2 had said, "There are some COVID-19 positive and suspected patients admitted at the quarantine centre. Close to 400 of them are admitted there. A lady was among those admitted. After we came to know about the incident, we reached the spot and arrested the accused."

'Accused has been placed under arrest'

A 25-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in a quarantine centre in Panvel in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, police said. The man had entered the room of the 40-year-old victim on Thursday afternoon and sexually assaulted her, after which she lodged a complaint with police later in the evening, an official said.

"The accused, charged with rape under section 376 and 354 of IPC, was not arrested at the time since his Coronavirus report was awaited. It has now arrived and he has tested positive. He has been placed under arrest and has been kept at the same centre," the official informed.

